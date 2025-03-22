Randy Orton to make huge request to Triple H regarding his WWE WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown emanated live from Bologna, Italy, and the crowd was electric. Randy Orton kicked off the show tonight with another promo warning to Kevin Owens. KO finally confronted The Viper and proposed an idea to go for the tag titles at WrestleMania 41 together.

Unsurprisingly, The Legend Killer refused and expressed his desire to get his revenge and wanted to face Owens in a singles bout at The Show of Shows. WWE has now officially confirmed the singles bout between Owens and Orton at The Showcase of the Immortals. The two superstars will finally get a chance to settle their differences in the ring one-on-one.

To raise the stakes even higher, Randy Orton could contact the WWE CCO Triple H, to make a massive request, considering he has a close relationship with The Game, given their past together as Evolution stablemates.

In his promo on SmackDown, Orton stated the words, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” Hence, The Viper could ask Triple H to add a 'Vegas Street Fight' stipulation to his match against KO at WrestleMania 41.

The angle suggested above is speculative at this moment and nothing has been announced in this regard. However, owing to the recent incidents between the former friends, such a stipulation is not out of the question.

Triple H reacts to Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens' WWE WrestleMania match

Last year, Kevin Owens shockingly took The Viper out with the banned Piledriver move. The Stamford-based promotion announced Orton had sustained some injuries following the vicious assault. The Legend Killer made his much-awaited return to the global juggernaut at Elimination Chamber, earlier this month.

Randy Orton is seeking revenge, and the two finally clash at The Showcase of the Immortals next month. Triple H himself made an announcement and promised fans that the bout between two former champions would be a clash to remember.

“We’ve seen an even more determined and vicious @FightOwensFight… …and a return to form for @RandyOrton. There is only one place left for them to fight…#WrestleMania," Triple H tweeted.

With The Show of Shows looming, it will be interesting to see how the Orton-Owens saga unfolds in the weeks ahead.

