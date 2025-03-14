Randy Orton to make a special request to Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

A special edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing tonight. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut is launching a multi-week European tour, so the show will begin at 3 PM EST. Several big stars are confirmed for the program.

Ad

One of the biggest names set to appear on SmackDown is Randy Orton. The Viper will go one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes in Orton's in-ring return. The WWE legend could also potentially make a special request from Nick Aldis: he could ask for the punt ban to be lifted.

The punt kick is a finishing move that Randy Orton used for many years. The concept is as simple as any wrestling finish in history. A wrestler would be on their hands and knees and Orton would viciously punt them in the head. The move was so dangerous that it was banned.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

The Viper is currently in a heated rivalry with Kevin Owens. Owens hit the banned piledriver on Randy and it left the future WWE Hall of Famer injured and out of action for quite some time.

To get revenge, Orton could request the punt kick be unbanned so he can get vengeance on The Prizefighter. Nick Aldis, despite having a rocky history with Randy, may agree to the request as he knows how dangerous Kevin Owens has been.

Ad

The Viper could use his punt kick at WWE WrestleMania 41

If Nick Aldis does approve of Randy Orton's punt kick being unbanned, it could lead to a lot of chaos. The move is vicious and if it can be used on just anybody at any time, more injuries and absences could occur.

As a result, the WWE SmackDown General Manager could go a different route. Instead of outright unbanning the move, he could make it legal for just one night and one match.

Ad

Many assume that Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will be booked to go one-on-one at WrestleMania 41 next month. If that is indeed the plan, Aldis could decide that not only will they clash at the show, but the punt could be unbanned for that match only.

Expand Tweet

If Aldis really wanted to make it interesting, he could even say that the piledriver is also unbanned for the match. Then WWE could promote the bout between The Viper and The Prizefighter as the punt vs. the piledriver, which certainly would look appealing on the marquee. Ultimately, however, it depends on if The Viper makes such a request tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback