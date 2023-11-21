Randy Orton may have replaced 8-time WWE champion as the final member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames Team: Why is he off the squad?

Randy Orton will join Cody Rhodes' WarGames Team as the fifth and final member on Saturday at Survivor Series. The Viper's return was announced by The American Nightmare himself during the closing moments of WWE RAW this week.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn deliberated on the fifth member before the main event this week on the red brand. It was revealed that Rhodes spoke to Nick Aldis about possibly bringing the fifth man from the blue brand last week.

Hypothetically speaking, if Rhodes had picked any superstar from SmackDown, it would've been Kevin Owens. However, the eight-time champion's suspension might've caused The American Nightmare to pick Randy Orton instead of The Prizefighter.

Orton didn't appear on the show despite rumors of his comeback this week. The 14-time World Champion was last seen in a WWE ring on May 20, 2022, when he and Matt Riddle were ruthlessly attacked by The Bloodline following their match on SmackDown.

When was the last time Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes appeared together on WWE TV?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes' association goes way back to when The American Nightmare started in WWE. The Viper infamously slapped Dusty Rhodes before taking his son under his wing as part of The Legacy with another second-generation star in Ted DiBiase Jr.

Orton and Rhodes reunited on the April 25, 2022, episode of RAW – which coincided with The Legend Killer's 20th anniversary in WWE. The pair eventually teamed up with Matt Riddle and Ezekiel against Seth Rollins, The Usos, and Kevin Owens.

Fans can check out the updated card for Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 here. The premium live event will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday, November 25.

