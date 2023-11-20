Randy Orton to not be the only new addition to WWE Survivor Series: War Games? Cody Rhodes' secret plan deduced

The much anticipated return of Randy Orton has stirred excitement among fans, especially with the recent speculations about The Viper being added as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes in the Men's WarGames match. However, the latest edition of WWE SmackDown has raised the possibility that Cody may have additional backup for Survivor Series beyond Randy Orton.

It appears that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis might come out of retirement after a backstage segment involving The American NightMare. For those unaware, in the most recent episode, Cody was seen backstage with Nick Aldis. However, after becoming physically involved in an in-ring assist for LA Kinght against The Bloodline despite being a RAW star, Cody was subsequently ejected from the arena.

The meeting between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes could potentially result in Nick coming out of retirement to wrestle another match, especially if any member of Team Rhodes is at risk of injury. The fear of potential injuries to Team Cody members arises from the intense rivalries each member is involved in within the Stamford-based promotion.

Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins backstage before his heel turn, confirming his intentions to vie for the World Title again in the near future. Now as a heel, McIntyre might launch an attack on The Visionary.

Additionally, as Rhodes rejuvenates his rivalry against The Bloodline, there is a high likelihood that the Samoan faction might seek revenge, and target The American Nightmare before the double-ring structured match. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are already embroiled in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day, further fueling the possibility of interference by the SmackDown faction before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Considering that Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes have shared the ring outside the Stamford-based promotion on two prior occasions, Nick might be one of the stars teased by Cody during the off-air moments of last week's RAW.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames and what consequences await after Cody's recent visit to the blue brand.

Is Randy Orton returning to WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW serves as the go-home show for WWE Survivor Series 2023, igniting speculation about Randy Orton's long-awaited comeback. Previous reports suggested that the company might announce Orton's return to divert attention from the rampant speculation surrounding CM Punk's return to the Chicago event.

If this scenario unfolds, the company may plan Randy Orton's return on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, positioning him as the fifth member of Team Rhodes.

