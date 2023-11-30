Randy Orton to pass the torch to 26-year old on WWE SmackDown? Exploring why it must happen

Randy Orton is back in WWE and fans are thrilled. The former world champion was officially revealed to be returning after months of speculation during last week's episode of WWE RAW. He then made his triumphant return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Now, the former WWE champion has been announced to appear on Friday Night SmackDown. This comes after he appeared on and competed during Monday Night RAW this week. For now, his SmackDown plans aren't yet obvious.

One thing Orton could potentially do is pass the torch to another superstar. This doesn't necessarily have to be in terms of a physical confrontation, but instead by passing on a moniker to the 26-years old Austin Theory.

The moniker in question is 'The Legend Killer'. Orton was known as that for years, thanks to the way he disrespected, assaulted, and defeated legend after legend. Austin has done something similar over the past or so, but some fans may not be aware of it.

Theory has defeated the likes of Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena. He's also had confrontations with the likes of Steve Austin and The Rock in a WWE ring. The elder Orton may bestow the nickname down upon Austin, passing the torch of The Legend Killer to the next generation.

Randy Orton isn't the only recent return to WWE

While the WWE Universe is rightfully ecstatic over the return of Randy Orton, he's not the only star to show back up in recent months. In fact, there's been quite an influx of familiar faces on both RAW and SmackDown.

Nia Jax and Kairi Sane are both new additions to the women's division. Nia returned on Monday Night RAW where she has been a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, The Pirate Princess made her comeback at Crown Jewel, and is now a part of Damage CTRL.

Carlito also made his return to WWE. He showed up to aid Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio fight off Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. He's recently been put on the shelf, however, thanks to one of the men he helped: Santos Escobar.

Additionally, two other stars made their big returns at Survivor Series: WarGames. While Orton's comeback was promoted, R-Truth appeared as a surprise in a backstage segment with Pretty Deadly, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alpha Academy.

The other star to return at the show in Chicago was CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar has been away from the company for nearly a decade and his return sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world.

