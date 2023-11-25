Randy Orton to put the final nail in the coffin for The Judgment Day? Exploring WWE Survivor Series WarGames outcome

Randy Orton’s return at Survivor Series as part of Team Cody for WarGames will possibly be the best moment of the premium live event. Fans have been waiting for his return since he got injured in May 2022.

The Apex Predator’s record at the premium live event has been quite excellent. He has appeared in 14 events and has been the sole survivor for three consecutive years, from 2003 to 2005. Considering Survivor Series 2023 is his return, he might live up to his ‘sole survivor’ reputation.

The chances of Randy Orton entering the ring as the last superstar are high. WWE will want to ensure it saves the loudest pop for the end. Upon entering the ring, he can successfully take down the heels and even score the victory for Team Cody.

A loss at the hands of the babyfaces will not sit well with The Judgment Day, especially Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. If the duo decide to project their frustration on each of the other members, it can lead to the faction imploding.

Possible reason for announcing Randy Orton’s Survivor Series prior to the event

It so happens that the premium live event is in Chicago, CM Punk’s hometown. Ever since Punk parted ways with AEW in September, speculations of his return to WWE have been made.

Survivor Series is a great event for The Second City Saint’s return but also for The Apex Predator’s return.

Bill Apter gave his opinion about why WWE announced Randy Orton’s return beforehand.

"Well, I think they announced that because it strengthens the pay-per-view gate so to speak. I really do. I think people want to see Randy back again and I think, no matter what, it's Chicago, and CM Punk chants are gonna go on anyway."

Even though CM Punk’s return is an awaited moment for the WWE Universe, Randy Orton’s popularity with the crowd will make the event a massive success.

