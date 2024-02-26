Randy Orton to be replaced by 17-year veteran on WWE SmackDown if his injury is serious? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton represented WWE SmackDown at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Viper put on a fantastic performance at the February 24 PLE. He came close to winning the high-stakes matchup only to be denied his moment by Logan Paul.

Despite his history with back injuries, Orton took a lot of bumps in the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The 14-time World Champion wrestled through the pain in his attempt to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Either Randy Orton did a terrific job selling those bumps, or he was legitimately injured in the match because his expressions had fans extremely concerned. In the worst-case scenario, he could be replaced by a 17-year veteran on WWE SmackDown. The potential replacement is none other than Jey Uso.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is expected to kick off his feud with twin brother Jimmy Uso on the road to WrestleMania XL. The match was heavily teased after Jimmy cost Jey his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther on RAW last week.

Is Randy Orton advertised for WWE SmackDown this week?

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will cover the fallout from Elimination Chamber: Perth. The March 1st episode of the blue brand emanates live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. WWE has advertised a number of superstars for the show, including The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Randy Orton isn’t a part of the lineup for the upcoming edition of the blue brand. That being said, WWE could delay his absence by a week or two to possibly sell the effects of the bumps and the brass knuckles punch he took from Logan Paul at Elimination Chamber.

Check out the card for SmackDown below:

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton – Singles match

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar – Street Fight

Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors – Tag team match

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.