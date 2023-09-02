Randy Orton to return and RKO 16-time champion tonight at WWE Payback 2023? Exploring major heel turn 

WWE Payback 2023 could have a massive surprise in store for fans as it could witness the return of the former WWE Champion, Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer has been on the sidelines since May 2022 due to a career-threatening back injury. However, rumors of his potential return to the company have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the creative team could be saving his comeback for a major event like Payback.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the Stamford-based promotion is planning to have the former Tag Team Champion return as a heel. If that is indeed the case, then The Viper could return and turn on a 16-time champion in WWE.

The superstar in question is none other than Seth Rollins. The Visionary is scheduled to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line at WWE Payback 2023. The creative team could have Orton return tonight and lay waste to Rollins, laying him out with a devastating RKO.

This potential angle would not only establish The Apex Predator as a heel but also plant the seeds for a blockbuster feud with The Visionary.

Seth Rollins will face Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback 2023

Seth Rollins is slated to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023. Fans can expect this match to be a riveting affair.

Nakamura will be a tough opponent for The Architect. The King of Strong Style will look to target Rollins' injured back. For those unaware, the current World Heavyweight Champion has been dealing with a lower back issue for quite some time now. He recently addressed the same on the After The Bell podcast:

"Yeah, I mean, he’s not wrong, you know, my back sucks. I’ve had these injuries for four or five years now. It’s, I’ve two stress fractures in like the lowest vertebrae you can possibly have in my lower back. And occasionally, they flare up. And if they accrue too much damage, it can become extremely painful. And it can be very difficult for me to get through matches. And it can be very difficult for me to get up for, you know, the morning activities for days sometimes."

The Visionary's injury could play a key role in his match against Nakamura. Will Rollins be able to successfully defend his title at Payback 2023? Only time will tell.

