Randy Orton to return and RKO 3 popular superstars on WWE SmackDown this week? Analyzing the possibility 

Randy Orton has been away from the ring since May 2022, nursing a career-threatening back injury. While there were reports that The Viper could make his comeback at SummerSlam last week, it didn't happen. Meanwhile, the creative team could be saving Orton's return for the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown.

If true, The Apex Predator could target the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins on the show.

Despite allegedly suffering from an injury, The Tribal Chief will likely appear on the upcoming episode of the blue brand for the 'Hail to The Chief' segment. Fans can expect Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to accompany him. However, things may not end well for the trio, as Randy Orton could assault them.

The Viper might return on Friday and lay waste to The Bloodline with devastating RKOs alongside Jey Uso. The duo could stand tall over the Reigns-led faction on SmackDown, much to the delight of WWE fans.

Given Orton has some unfinished business with The Head of the Table, this potential angle would make total sense. Furthermore, with The Tribal Chief rumored to go on a hiatus soon, his possible interaction with Orton may be an apt way to write him off WWE TV.

Could WWE reunite RK-Bro upon Randy Orton's return?

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Randy Orton upon his potential comeback, the odds of the creative team reuniting RK-Bro can't be ruled out.

Orton and Matt Riddle were one of the best duos in WWE last year. Their unparalleled chemistry and charisma made them a fan-favorite tandem in no time.

Riddle recently revealed he would love to form a stable with Orton and Edge in WWE. Speaking on The Bump, The Original Bro said:

"You got Cody [Rhodes], he’s a stallion. You know [if] Randy ever comes back, that would be awesome. Edge (…) you know for a minute, I wanna do Rated RK-Bro, you know. But yeah, I would love to be in a group. Even if it is some dudes from NXT. They come up, I take them under the little bro wing and take them on to the main roster, and they help me, and I help them. Who knows? I don’t. I plant a lot of seeds."

While a stable featuring Edge, Orton, and Riddle seems a bit far-fetched, WWE could actually reunite The Viper and Riddle in the future.

Should Randy Orton return on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

