Randy Orton to return and RKO a 33-year-old star at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Massive surprise explored 

Randy Orton has been nursing a serious back injury since May last year. However, the former WWE Champion is rumored to make his much-anticipated return at SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then The Apex Predator could return to target a 33-year-old star at the event.

The superstar in question is none other than Grayson Waller. As per reports, the Australian-born star could have a segment with a WWE legend at The Biggest Party of Summer. Given that, fans have been speculating about potential names who could confront Waller at the event.

Reactions backstage have been very favorable for the young star’s segments with John Cena and Edge. While nothing is set in stone, ideas have been pitched to have a SummerSlam weekend segment between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend.Reactions backstage have been very favorable for the young star’s segments with John Cena and Edge. pic.twitter.com/9gF2FvXeEF " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/9gF2FvXeEF

While a majority of fans believe The Rock to return to give Waller a rub, the company could throw a curveball at us by having Orton return and target the 33-year-old star. The creative team could have The Moment Maker target WWE veterans in his promo, only for The Legend Killer to make his comeback and lay waste to him with an RKO outta nowhere.

Orton's potential return at The Biggest Event of Summer would not only send social media into a frenzy but also add that element of surprise to the Premium Live Event.

Grayson Waller recently called out WWE legend The Rock

Grayson Waller targeted The Rock, firing verbal volleys at The Brahma Bull in an interview.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Waller mocked The People's Champion for his insults before inviting him on his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect." The 33-year-old star said:

"I think you saw me do that with John Cena. You saw me do it with Edge. [Rock] is out of work right now. He’s unemployed, correct? ... The actors are on strike. So, technically he’s unemployed and needs some work. Who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller? I just sent out a video. I didn’t even tag him, mind you. So people think I was clout chasing, I didn’t even tag him. All of a sudden he’s coming back with the same insults he’s been using for 15 years. It was funny, cause I remember when I was 15 and thought you were funny, that was cool. But there’s now an open invitation for ‘The Grayson Waller Effect."

Which WWE legend will be the one to put Waller in his place at WWE SummerSlam? Only time will tell.

Do you want Randy Orton to return and lay waste to Grayson Waller at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.