Randy Orton is reportedly set to make his much-awaited return at Survivor Series 2023. The former WWE Champion may join forces with a 9-time champion in a blockbuster tag match.

The superstar in question is none other than Kevin Owens. The PrizeFighter is scheduled to appear on a special edition of Grayson Waller's talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect next week on SmackDown.

It wouldn't be surprising if this segment led to WWE announcing a tag match between KO and a mystery partner against the duo of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for Survivor Series 2023. The creative team could then reveal Orton as Owens' mystery partner at the show.

While The Viper was rumored to be the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes at the upcoming extravaganza, that may not be the case as WWE teased LA Knight's inclusion in the Men's WarGames match on SmackDown last night. Given that, the company may book Orton in a tag match alongside KO.

Wrestling veteran wants Randy Orton to face a current champion following his potential return at Survivor Series 2023

While fans have been speculating about potential directions for Randy Orton following his potential return at Survivor Series 2023, wrestling veteran, Vince Russo wants The Viper to lock horns with Logan Paul.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that a potential feud between The Viper and The Maverick, leading to a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40 would be an interesting idea.

"I have one person that I think would be very, very interesting. But you want to keep the belt on Logan Paul, so it's got to be somebody he goes over. Hmm, interesting to me would be Randy Orton. That would be interesting, okay?"

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Apex Predator following his comeback, a potential rivalry agaisnt Logan would indeed be best for the business.

Do you want Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton to happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.