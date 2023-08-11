Randy Orton to return tonight and set up a match against 33-year-old star at Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown could have a massive surprise in store for fans as it could feature the long-awaited return of Randy Orton. The 20-time champion has been nursing a back injury for over a year now. Orton was last seen in the Tag Team Title Unification match against The Usos in May last year.

However, rumor has it that The Legend Killer's WWE return is on the horizon. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Orton could return as soon as SummerSlam. While it didn't happen, Orton's potential comeback might occur on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

If true, The Viper could return to target Grayson Waller on the show. As you may know, the Australian-born star has been targeting WWE legends since his main roster debut on the blue brand. Be it The Undertaker, Edge, or The Rock, Waller has been trying to make a name for himself at the expense of several WWE greats.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the 33-year-old star has impressed many in the company. Hence, it would not be surprisingising if WWE decided to award him a big match against The Viper.

Randy Orton might return on Friday's show to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same. The Legend Killer could put Waller in his place, laying him out with an RKO. This potential angle would then set up a huge match between the duo at Payback 2023.

Wrestling veteran reckons Randy Orton is the star to dethrone Roman Reigns

While rumor has it that WWE is planning to have Cody Rhodes end Roman Reigns' title reign, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno is of a different opinion.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the 55-year-old star said how Randy Orton could be the guy to end Roman Reigns' dominant reigns instead of The American Nightmare.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop."

While The Legend Killer dethroning Reigns seems a bit far-fetched at this point, you can never say never in WWE.

Which WWE Superstar should dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

