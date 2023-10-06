Randy Orton to return tonight and set up a match at WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Fastlane 2023 could have a massive surprise in store for fans as the Premium Live Event could see Randy Orton in action. The Legend Killer has been on the shelf for over 16 months now due to a serious back injury. However, things are finally looking positive as recent reports have hinted that The Apex Predator's return could be on the cards shortly.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the Stamford-based promotion could be saving Orton's long-awaited return for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Viper may return to set up a blockbuster match at WWE Fastlane 2023.

As you may know, John Cena will team up with LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline in a tag match on Saturday. However, much like they did with AJ styles, the heel stable could target Knight on the go-home episode of SmackDown to isolate The Cenation Leader.

This could lead to The Legend Killer potentially making his blockbuster return to join forces with his former rival, John Cena. Given he has some unfinished business with The Bloodline, Orton making a comeback to help The Doctor of Thuganomics would make total sense.

WWE Fastlane 2023 will see several high-profile names in action

We are just a night's sleep away from Fastlane 2023. The Premium Live Event will air on Saturday from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While the current poster boy of WWE, Roman Reigns, is not scheduled for the event, Fastlane 2023 will witness several other high-profile names in action on Saturday.

Apart from John Cena and LA Knight joining forces to clash with The Bloodline, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a mouth-watering Last Man Standing Match.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will lock horns with Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in another tag match. IYO SKY will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line in a Triple-Threat bout against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Additionally, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, and Street Profits will also be in action at WWE Fastlane 2023.

