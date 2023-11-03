Randy Orton to return at WWE Crown Jewel with former United States Champion on his radar? Analyzing major swerve

Randy Orton sure isn’t advertised for WWE Crown Jewel, but he could very well show up unannounced at the premium live event this Saturday. Let’s dive into the realm of possibilities to determine the circumstances under which the Kingdom could potentially witness the Viper’s much-anticipated return.

Word on the internet is that WWE could potentially book Grayson Waller to host the Grayson Waller Effect at Crown Jewel 2023. Ideally, the Arrogant Aussie would have Austin Theory by his side for the segment as they are tag team partners on-screen.

The former NXT star has hosted several legends in the past, and it is possible that Waller could announce Randy Orton as his guest on the talk show. The Viper could potentially show up during the segment and confront Austin Theory instead of Waller.

Theory may have inadvertently (or intentionally) adopted Orton’s Legend Killer moniker through his exchanges with the likes of John Cena, Edge, Rey, and The Rock in the past. The Viper might take offense to that and teach the young star a lesson with an RKO out of nowhere.

Has Randy Orton competed at WWE Crown Jewel in the past?

Randy Orton has worked on previous iterations of the Saudi event. The Viper opened Crown Jewel 2018 with Rey Mysterio in SmackDown’s first WWE World Cup quarterfinal match of the night. Orton was eliminated with a roll-up pin.

The Legend Killer appeared on the 2019 edition of the PLE, during which he captained Team Flair (Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura) against Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Chad Gable) in Saudi Arabia.

The 43-year-old also went on to appear at the 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event. He successfully defended the RAW Tag Team Championship along with Matt Riddle against AJ Styles and Omos. He sat the 2022 edition out due to his injury.

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton will return to WWE at Crown Jewel tomorrow night. For now, it is pure speculation!

