Randy Orton to return on WWE RAW tonight? 4 things that could happen if he does

Since last year, Randy Orton has been absent from WWE owing to an injury. Not being able to watch The Viper in action led to many fans being disappointed. However, the disappointment won't last long now. As per reports, Orton has recovered from his wounds and could return at any time.

While there are many ways WWE could introduce the 14-time champion back on television, fans are rallying up to see Orton return on tonight's RAW. The Monday night show will air live on July 10 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. While WWE has not announced or hinted at anything regarding Orton's return, it will be interesting to see if it takes place.

Today in this article, we will look at four things that could happen if Randy Orton makes his return this week on RAW:

#4. Randy Orton gets involved in the World Championship Scenario

If one looks at history, Randy Orton has been one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE. From playing a heel to a face, Orton has done it all. In the process, he went on to become a 14-time champion in WWE, only behind John Cena and Ric Flair, who are 16-time champions.

Naturally, Orton's stature in the company is very high. With Rollins having no official opponent for SummerSlam, it wouldn't be a surprise to see The Viper go after the World Heavyweight Champion. This could also lead to an exciting bout at SummerSlam.

#3. Reunites with Cody Rhodes

Currently, The Bloodline is one of WWE's most successful factions. However, back in the ruthless aggression era, Legacy too made quite the name for themselves. Comprising of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Ted Dibease Jr., Legacy feuded with some big names and achieved a lot of success.

But, in 2010, the faction disbanded. However, there is now an opportunity for Legacy to reunite. With Cody Rhodes on RAW, Orton could return tonight and support The American Nightmare, who is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar.

#2. Teams up with Matt Riddle

Before Randy Orton got injured, the last thing he was involved in was a tag team with Matt Riddle. Together, the duo formed a team named RK-Bro. As a team, Orton and Riddle achieved a lot of success and even won the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see The Viper return on RAW to team up with Riddle. Considering The Original Bro lost to Gunther at MITB, he could use Orton's return to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for their Tag Team Championships.

While this is speculative, watching RK-Bro in action will certainly bring a lot of delight to WWE fans the world over. It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to pair Riddle and Orton when the latter returns to the company.

#1. Helps Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle against Imperium

Last week on RAW, Matt Riddle faced Giovanni Vinci in a singles match. While Riddle won the contest, he was later attacked by Imperium. However, Riddle, too, found backup as Drew McIntyre came out to help The Orginal Bro. This could mean that we could see McIntyre and Riddle take on Imperium in a tag team match.

But, while McIntyre and Riddle compose a team of two individuals, Imperium has three solid members. That's where Randy Orton could come into play. If The Viper returns, he could be introduced as the third man in the team of Riddle and McIntyre to take on The Ring General and his fellow Imperium members.

This would be the perfect way for WWE to continue the storyline if Matt Riddle is to play a part in a feud going forward. While Orton and Riddle have experience teaming up with each other, it will be interesting to see how McIntyre's addition helps them tackle Imperium.

