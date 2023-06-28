Randy Orton to reunite with former rival after 12 years? Looking at the possibility ahead of rumored return

It looks like Randy Orton's long-awaited WWE return is nearing, with rumors indicating he might be back as soon as Money in the Bank. The Viper has been out for over a year, having had surgery to repair his injured back.

As a result, WWE may opt to give Orton a completely fresh start. Without a brand at the moment, the 14-time world champion would be free to move to either RAW or SmackDown. If he joins the blue brand, an old friend might be waiting to greet him.

Randy Orton and Edge last shared the ring as bitter rivals, with their intense feud dominating the first few months of the WWE Hall of Famer's comeback. However, considering they are both babyfaces potentially approaching retirement, there is no better time for one final Rated-RKO reunion.

The last time Edge and Orton wrestled as a tag team, it was a one-off against Dolph Ziggler and The Miz in January 2011. Their time as an established duo was much more memorable, with Rated-RKO being the biggest villains on Monday Night RAW between October 2006 and May 2007.

Both superstars grew in value due to their partnership, which yielded a World Tag Team Championship reign. It remains a massive part of Edge and Randy Orton's respective careers, which is why the latter's heel turn on The Rated-R Superstar in 2020 had a huge impact.

A reunion with Orton would make Edge's second WWE run come full circle and potentially give both superstars closure following their hostilities during the Pandemic Era.

A potential Rated-RKO reunion may lead Randy Orton vs. Edge one final time

The feud between Edge and Orton featured two premium live event matches: a 36-minute Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 and "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash. Both matches took place at the WWE Performance Center.

Their supposed blowoff match happened the night after the Royal Rumble in 2021, during the ThunderDome Era. WWE has the chance to give Edge and Randy Orton one epic match in front of the fans, with the potential Rated-RKO reunion being the catalyst for it.

It would be a tremendous pre-retirement feud for The Rated-R Superstar on SmackDown, ahead of what might be his final months as a wrestler at the start of 2024. As for The Viper, it will be interesting to see how much he has left in the tank upon his return.

