Randy Orton could target 2-time WWE Champion if he returns at WrestleMania 39: Here's how

Randy Orton’s impending WWE return has been an exciting prospect for fans, with WrestleMania 39 being a potential stage for his comeback. A fellow WWE RAW Superstar is adamant about fighting at 'Mania and The Viper may just play genie to his wish.

Orton suffered a back injury in mid-2022, with his last match being alongside Matt Riddle against The Usos on the May 20 edition of SmackDown. He underwent fusion surgery, and the latest pictures revealed him in great shape. PWInsider noted that there were talks of a return, which gained emphasis with the latest update stating that Randy Orton will be in Los Angeles in April.

The platform is set for Randy Orton to potentially return at WrestleMania 39. Now that Bray Wyatt is absent for unspecified reasons, Bobby Lashley has failed to etch his name on the 'Mania card. He is infuriated by the circumstances. His insistence on a fight at the Show of Shows may lead him to hijack the squared circle and issue an Open Challenge. The returning veteran can answer it "outta nowhere," before defeating The All-Mighty in a competitive match.

I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Both Orton and Lashley were part of Night Two of last year’s WrestleMania. The two titans have locked horns in a singles bout only once on WWE television. In 2021, then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retained his title against Randy Orton at the TD Garden in Boston. They haven’t been involved in a full-fledged rivalry despite being mainstays on the main roster.

Randy Orton will have a score to settle when he returns to WWE

Whether or not he faces Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, The Apex Predator could instantly get involved in The Bloodline implosion storyline. As it turns out, he was written off following a post-match beatdown by the Samoan faction. The Usos became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions by dethroning RK-Bro, but they wanted to make a clear statement to the stunned audience.

Clearly, Randy Orton has a bone to pick with The Bloodline. He could call out Roman Reigns for a fight on the RAW after The Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief was set to fight Orton at SummerSlam 2022 but the latter’s injury spoiled those plans. The year-long wait for vengeance could end at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

Reigns is advertised for SummerSlam 2023 which will be held in Detroit. WWE can put him against Orton to give a fitting conclusion to the feud.

