Randy Orton to team up with top WWE champion with WrestleMania 41 in doubt? Analysing huge twist 

Randy Orton's much-awaited singles match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 has been cancelled. The Prizefighter pulled out of the bout after revealing neck issues that will require surgery. Currently, The Viper does not have a spot on the match card, but it is still subject to change!
While one of the top speculations is that The Apex Predator will take on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis since he RKO'd the GM, there might be another route that the wrestling juggernaut can pursue for Randy Orton. It's to have him team up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Night Two, to provide an assist during the latter's major title match.
The American Nightmare is going up against John Cena at The Show of Shows. The Leader of Cenation will likely have The Rock in his corner, and undoubtedly, The Final Boss will interfere to help Cena win the match. Randy Orton can align forces with Rhodes to provide assistance to the champion during the match.
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were both victims of Kevin Owens' heel turn. Previously, they have worked together, hence, it won't be an alien alliance for either of the superstars.
Additionally, if Rhodes wins using Orton's assistance, The American Nightmare can agree to repay The Viper with a championship match.
Nick Aldis cannot penalize Randy Orton for the RKO on WWE SmackDown
It's a punishable offence to raise hands on any WWE official as per the rule book. So, when The Viper hit an RKO on Nick Aldis, he opened himself up to a fine, if not suspension.
However, the SmackDown GM cannot fine The Apex Predator for this particular RKO! It so happens that back in 2023, Orton did the same and was asked to pay a fine of $50K. However, he paid double the amount, and when questioned, he revealed the extra amount was for the second time.
The second time is here, and it has been done! It may leave Nick Aldis with no choice but to accept the RKO without retaliation.