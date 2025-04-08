Randy Orton to team up with top WWE champion with WrestleMania 41 in doubt? Analysing huge twist 

Randy Orton's much-awaited singles match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 has been cancelled. The Prizefighter pulled out of the bout after revealing neck issues that will require surgery. Currently, The Viper does not have a spot on the match card, but it is still subject to change!

Ad

While one of the top speculations is that The Apex Predator will take on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis since he RKO'd the GM, there might be another route that the wrestling juggernaut can pursue for Randy Orton. It's to have him team up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Night Two, to provide an assist during the latter's major title match.

The American Nightmare is going up against John Cena at The Show of Shows. The Leader of Cenation will likely have The Rock in his corner, and undoubtedly, The Final Boss will interfere to help Cena win the match. Randy Orton can align forces with Rhodes to provide assistance to the champion during the match.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were both victims of Kevin Owens' heel turn. Previously, they have worked together, hence, it won't be an alien alliance for either of the superstars.

Additionally, if Rhodes wins using Orton's assistance, The American Nightmare can agree to repay The Viper with a championship match.

Nick Aldis cannot penalize Randy Orton for the RKO on WWE SmackDown

It's a punishable offence to raise hands on any WWE official as per the rule book. So, when The Viper hit an RKO on Nick Aldis, he opened himself up to a fine, if not suspension.

Ad

However, the SmackDown GM cannot fine The Apex Predator for this particular RKO! It so happens that back in 2023, Orton did the same and was asked to pay a fine of $50K. However, he paid double the amount, and when questioned, he revealed the extra amount was for the second time.

The second time is here, and it has been done! It may leave Nick Aldis with no choice but to accept the RKO without retaliation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More