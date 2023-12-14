Randy Orton to turn his back on 15-year ally to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing series of events

CM Punk and Randy Orton, both returning superstars, have called out Roman Reigns. In fact, The Viper signed with SmackDown only because Nick Aldis promised him revenge on The Bloodline. Unfortunately, it’s not just him who wants to take down Roman Reigns.

Since WWE isn’t the same as Roman Reigns left it, The Tribal Chief will return to the locker room where superstars from both brands want a piece of him. As per reports, Cody Rhodes is supposed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. He’s looking to finish his story, and pinning Reigns is the way to go.

Considering Rhodes and Orton have the same motive, instead of teaming up, it might result in a clash between them. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are second-generation wrestlers who worked together in The Legacy, beginning a friendship 15 years ago.

The American Nightmare announced The Legend Killer’s return on WWE RAW before Survivor Series 2023. However, their strong ambitions can result in a clash of the titans, with the title match turning into a triple threat at WrestleMania 40.

To make this match into a triple threat, Rhodes may need to be traded to SmackDown. Otherwise, the chances of him winning the title become bleak since WWE possibly wouldn’t have both world championships drafted to RAW.

Randy Orton’s SmackDown segment was deemed “unrealistic” by WWE veteran

The Legend Killer might have shown his true colors to SmackDown General Manager when he signed with the brand. Right after Nick Aldis celebrated with Randy Orton, he received an RKO out of nowhere.

During the next episode, Orton handed Aldis a check for double the fine amount, claiming it was for the next RKO.

On Sportskeeda Westling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo noted that it wasn’t a realistic segment.

"This week Randy Orton walks in Aldis' office and hands him a check for the fine. Nick Aldis is a big freaking guy bro, everybody knows he used to be a wrestler, okay bro, he's a man's man. When Orton walks into your office coming off of that, you're gonna have a problem with him bro, you're not gonna just collect his check."

The Apex Predator recently worked with LA Knight to take down The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

