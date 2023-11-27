Randy Orton to turn heel and RKO 16-year veteran on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton brought the house down with his return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. The Apex Predator competed in his first Men's WarGames Match, assisting former apprentice Cody Rhodes and his squad in defeating The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

While The Viper made his comeback as a babyface, he could turn heel on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The reason for his turn could be none other than the 16-year veteran, Jey Uso. Last year, the former Bloodline member played a significant role in The Viper's injuries. Randy may be seeking vengeance, and on the upcoming episode of the red brand, Jey Uso may be met with an unexpected RKO.

Expand Tweet

Even though Jey Uso has undergone a significant transformation since leaving The Bloodline and turning into a babyface, some victims did not believe Jey had changed. Orton could be one of those doubters and could attack Jey tonight. It will turn Orton into a major heel and help Jey represent himself as a terrific babyface.

It is only speculation at this point, and it remains to be seen how Orton will react after helping his team achieve a huge victory at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Let's tune in to tonight's episode of RAW to find out.

Triple H praised Randy Orton after the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event

As mentioned above, Randy Orton was sidelined from the Stamford-based promotion for over a year due to back fusion surgery. Last night, The Viper battled alongside Team Cody Rhodes and helped them defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match in his first bout back.

Expand Tweet

The 14-time World Champion's return was lauded by WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames post-show Press Conference.

“Let’s talk about the return of Randy Orton,” Triple H said. “Just incredible. Randy is, JBL used to say it all the time, if you were going to design a WWE Superstar, if you were going to build one from the ground up, you would build Randy Orton. I met Randy Orton when he was a kid. Worked with him when he was a kid. Gave him a lot of slack because he was a kid, for a long, long time, and to see where he is now, to see that growth, so incredibly proud of him. To see where he is, not only as a performer, but a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton.” [H/T Sacnilk]

Do you think The Apex Predator will turn heel on WWE RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here