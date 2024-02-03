Ranking best 5 events of SmackDown (February 2, 2024): The Rock confronts Roman Reigns; Bayley finalizes her choice; former champion debuts and more

The SmackDown after the Royal Rumble did not fail to hype fans on mega feuds and battles in 2024.

Legado Del Fantasma was featured in a pre-taped vignette where Santos Escobar acknowledged the other members and the faction's completion with Elektra Lopez on the main roster. On the other hand, the tag team division witnessed massive progression, with Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeating LWO, Pretty Deadly, and Legado Del Fantasma.

A couple of new signings were also teased, with Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill spotted backstage with the RAW and SmackDown General Managers. Let's take a look at the rankings of the best surprises on SmackDown:

#5. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits get a new team member

The Final Testament picked a fight with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. They had a disadvantage, with Scarlett ambushing them.

This week on the blue brand, The All Mighty evened the odds when he brought B-Fab to join his alliance. The 32-year-old was absent from WWE television for a long while, stemming from the dissolution of her former faction, Hit Row. Her last televised match was at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Upon her return, she also ditched her signature white locks for flaming red hair.

With the groups fighting each other, we might also see Scarlett return to a full-time competitor on SmackDown. She has been competing now and then in a few house shows.

#4. Logan Paul's next contender teased on SmackDown

Logan Paul started the show by reminiscing about his championship match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. He applauded Owens' efforts in the ring, despite all of which he still lost.

Kevin Owens interrupted the titleholder, and they continued to take shots, mocking each other. The former Universal Champion was set to face Austin Theory in a singles match. Logan Paul tried to intervene, but Kevin Owens picked up the win.

Furious at what happened, the champion approached SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. Bianca Belair was in the middle of a conversation with the WWE Official. Logan Paul interrupted, stating that he was a champion and a top star and needed to be treated that way while dismissing Belair's concerns. The EST of WWE clapped back at Logan Paul, calling out his rudeness and disrespect.

Bianca Belair's husband, Montez Ford, could step up and challenge Logan Paul for the title. This is also in hindsight of the company's promotion of the couple's TV show Love & WWE.

#3. Tiffany Stratton makes impressive SmackDown debut

The former NXT Women's Champion was due for a main roster push.

Last year, the 24-year-old was engaged in a heavy battle with Becky Lynch, a multi-time women's champion. Their rivalry took them levels further in their careers. Stratton kicked off the week positively as she made her Royal Rumble debut in the women's match.

Tiffany Stratton announced her signing with the blue brand this week. She interrupted Naomi's backstage announcement and celebration of her re-signing to the brand. Michin did not take it lightly, and the two clashed in a singles match before the main event.

The former NXT Women's Champion won her first main roster match with her impressive in-ring skills and athleticism.

#2. Bayley challenging IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40

After the events on RAW this week, Bayley postponed the announcement of her WrestleMania 40 opponent to the blue brand.

Before going out to the ring, Damage CTRL members IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane were talking backstage. The Women's Champion mocked Bayley, stating she was going down tonight. Little did they realize that The Role Model had heard what they said.

When it was time to decide, Bayley reflected on how the group always had her back. The Kabuki Warriors attacked Bayley from behind as she questioned their actions. A fight broke out, and the former women's champion grabbed a pipe to fend for herself before citing that she would 'see IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40.'

Dakota Kai was absent from the show but instantly reacted in shock to the unfolding events. It was only a matter of time before the group would be disbanded. However, Bayley turned face for the first time in nearly four years, and it garnered a massive response from the WWE Universe. She could also add another record of winning her next championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

#1. The Rock and Roman Reigns come face-to-face on SmackDown

Roman Reigns mocked Seth Rollins' injury while talking about Royak Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and his decision on his potential WrestleMania 40 opponent.

The American Nightmare walked out with a plan in mind. He stated that while his quest to finish the story was always intact, another person needed to face the WWE Champion first. The Rock walked out as the arena exploded in cheers.

He hugged Rhodes before having a staredown with Roman Reigns, who looked as baffled as ever. The two megastars did not say a word, but their presence alone was enough to make their stance known.

Fans have eagerly awaited this match since it was teased last year. There have been reports of it potentially happening at WWE's event planned in Saudi Arabia. It would also soften the blow upon Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania limelight being taken away.

What was your favorite part of SmackDown after the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments.

