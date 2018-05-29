Ranking the chances of Each Competitor in the Women's Money in the Bank Match

Who will become the second ever 'Mrs Money in the Bank' next month?

Is Banks' name really engraved on the MITB briefcase?

Sasha Banks became the final woman to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match after her victory in the women's gauntlet match on Raw this week.

Banks will join five other former Women's champions, Lana and Ember Moon in the match, which will no doubt be one of the event's most exciting bouts.

While Carmella was an obvious favourite going into last year's match, the sheer quality of the competition in this year's match makes it a lot more difficult to call. The company could use the briefcase to re-establish a former champion as a contender for the belt, use to continue an on-going storyline, or give it to someone who needs that little push to be taken seriously as a contender for the belt.

After the debacle of last year's finish, which saw James Ellsworth beat seven of the company's best female competitors to win the briefcase for Carmella, the company will pull out of all the stops to make sure this year's match goes off without a hitch.

There is an argument to be made for any of the eight competitors winning the bout, so let's take a look at each of the eight women in the match and consider their chances.

#8 Lana- 2/10

The Ravishing Russian is making up the numbers at Money in the Bank

Lana picked up her first ever singles victory on last week's SmackDown to secure her place in this year's Money in the Bank contest.

The Ravishing Russian has finally been partnered back up with her real-life husband, Rusev and is one of the most popular female performers on the WWE roster.

Despite that, she remains incredibly inexperienced in the ring and is the weakest performer in the bout. While the prospect of Rusev and Lana becoming the first ever Mr and Mrs Money in the Bank is a fun one, it seems incredibly unlikely that the WWE would even consider Lana as an option to win this bout.