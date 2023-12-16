Ranking WWE SmackDown events (December 15, 2023): Roman Reigns announces successor; former WWE champion returns; Rhea Ripley put on notice and more 

WWE SmackDown had a lot of highs and lows with Roman Reigns' return. The Tribal Chief had a lot to say in addition to addressing Randy Orton's quest for vengeance against The Bloodline.

WWE also shared an unfortunate update on Charlotte Flair's knee injury which would keep her out of in-ring action for the next 9 months.

The United States Championship Tournament officially kicked off to the next level, with an NXT star making his main roster match debut and more. Let's take a look at a few events that took place on SmackDown this week:

#5. Carmelo Hayes wins first main roster match

Carmelo Hayes after his victory on SmackDown

The former NXT Champion made a few appearances on RAW earlier this year. Despite being present ringside for those events, Carmelo Hayes was heavily speculated to be associated with the red brand.

Carmelo Hayes squared off against former rival, Grayson Waller in his first match on WWE SmackDown. They kicked off the United States Championship Challenger Tournament where the winner will get a title opportunity against Logan Paul. Carmelo Hayes defeated Waller, and even met his next opponent Kevin Owens backstage.

Hayes signed with NXT in 2021 and made a mark on the WWE Universe since. His style and persona, complimented with his impressive in-ring skills, made him stand out from the remaining stars.

There is no confirmation yet on whether Carmelo Hayes has officially signed with SmackDown or whether he is just competing in the tournament for the moment.

#4. Roman Reigns announces 'Tribal heir'

The Bloodline during their entrance on SmackDown

Roman Reigns made his SmackDown return for the first time since Crown Jewel last month. The Tribal Chief did not mince words and dived straight into the Randy Orton situation, and addressed that his quest for revenge was useless.

The Tribal Chief's displeasure with Jimmy Uso's amusing demeanor could be somewhat of an annoyance to him. More so with Jey Uso being on RAW, and Jimmy Uso's inability to have a casual relationship with his brother, Solo Sikoa, has left him to his own imagination.

While talking about his plans and dominance, Roman Reigns talked about the next in line for his role of Tribal Chief. Jimmy Uso initially thought it was going to be him, but was disappointed when it was Solo Sikoa. It seems the WWE Champion had been keeping an eye on SIkoa during his time away, and marveled at his capacity to take care of business in his absence.

#3. Damage CTRL and The Kabuki Warrior strengthen ties

Bayley puts Rhea Ripley on notice

Ever since Asuka and Kairi Sane reunited and teamed up with Damage CTRL, the SmackDown women's division has undergone quite the transition.

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY seemed to have tension brewing among them. Their relationship started to seem to be on shaky ground, and some even thought Bayley might be parting ways from the stable.

On SmackDown this week, The Role Model announced her participation in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, putting Rhea Ripley on notice. Additionally, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) had a tag team match against Zelina Vega and Michin. They won the match with some assistance from Damage CTRL.

The Kabuki Warriors also cited their interest in going after the women's tag team titles, enabling their faction to hold all the gold.

#2. AJ Styles returns

AJ Styles marking his territory on SmackDown

In September, AJ Styles was added to the list of The Bloodline's victims. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked him backstage, on an edition of SmackDown, leading him to be absent from WWE television for a while.

The 46-year old made his anticipated return this week, targeting Roman Reigns. Randy Orton faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match in the main event. It ended with an interruption by Solo Sikoa, and eventually the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion making his presence known.

With the numbers game in favor of The Bloodline, LA Knight ran out to save Orton, at which he did not seem pleased. However, the two men found themselves on the receiving end before AJ Styles showed up. As they dominated the ring to show Roman Reigns and his henchmen who had the power, The Phenomenal One attacked LA Knight from behind. This could possibly be out of spite for Knight taking his spot for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match a few months ago.

#1. Randy Orton finally confronts Roman Reigns after 18 months

Randy Orton comes face to face with The Bloodline on SmackDown

The Viper was out of in-ring action since May last year due to a vicious assault by The Bloodline. Nearly 18 months later, he returned and confronted the men who put him in that situation.

While he already seemingly set aside his feelings for Jey Uso on RAW, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were interrupted by Randy Orton on SmackDown this week. The former champion vowed to get his hands on Reigns and swore vengeance. He even challenged The Tribal Chief to a title match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Their segment ended with Orton attempting to hit Reigns with an RKO, but the latter dodged.

