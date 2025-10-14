Raquel Rodriguez to betray Judgment Day member after WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Roxanne Perez will likely face Stephanie Vaquer on next week's episode of WWE RAW. The duo had a heated exchange this week, and Raquel Rodriguez accompanied Perez for the segment. However, Raquel might do the unthinkable and betray The Prodigy during her bout against La Primera.Vaquer won the vacant Women's World Title by defeating IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza. This victory earned her a Women's Crown Jewel Championship match against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel: Perth, where she emerged victorious. On the latest episode of the red brand, the 32-year-old showed up to talk about the massive win. La Primera was interrupted by the arrival of The Judgment Day. Perez claimed that she was the last person to beat SKY and therefore deserved to be the champion. Vaquer responded and told her to stop crying and do something to secure the title. The former Rok-C replied that she would do so in her own time.Raquel Rodriguez has been working hard to enter the world title picture for years. Meanwhile, Perez, who is relatively new to the main roster, seemingly skipped the queue and set her sights on the gold. Big Mami Cool could find her partner's actions disrespectful and backstab her during her match against Vaquer.If Raquel betrays The Prodigy and takes her out, she could get a shot at the Women's World Championship. The 34-year-old has yet to capture a singles championship in WWE since being called up to the main roster. Meanwhile, the former NXT Women's Champion's alliance with The Judgment Day has arguably not taken her close to her goal.Rodriguez could be a formidable challenger to Vaquer due to her impressive physical stature. Moreover, she could also engage in a heated feud against Roxanne Perez following the potential betrayal. However, this angle is mere speculation, and it remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans.WWE potentially booking Raquel Rodriguez to betray The Judgment Day could be a great decisionRaquel Rodriguez was promoted to the WWE main roster in 2022 as part of SmackDown. However, many believe that the creative team has underutilized the 34-year-old's potential on the main roster, especially since entering the Women's Tag Team Championship picture.Although she seemingly gained some momentum while teaming up with Liv Morgan, she appears to have lost it after losing the gold to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Therefore, booking Raquel to potentially betray The Judgment Day could be an effective way for the creative team to reintroduce her as a formidable singles competitor in the women's division.Big Mami Cool could be a major player in the Women's World Title picture amid Liv Morgan and Naomi's absence.