“Ratings will skyrocket” - Wrestling world reacts to Grammy-winning star potentially appearing for WWE

WWE is a place where anything can happen, and celebrities appearing in the company are common occurrences these days. Stars like Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, and Bad Bunny have entered the ring on multiple occasions recently.

During the post-show press conference for Fastlane 2023, a reporter asked current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY if she would be interested in battling Grammy-winning music megastar Taylor Swift. The wrestling world has been buzzing with reactions since then.

On a recent Instagram post from WWE on FOX's official handle, a question of who would come out on top if SKY battled Swift was raised.

The wrestling community reacted, with some expressing how the popular pop star's appearance could contribute to television ratings.

A few fans have also predicted the result of the battle. While most fans believe IYO SKY will defeat Taylor Swift if that ever happens, some think otherwise.

A few members of the fanbase also came out to state that the question needs to be put to rest as the battle is unlikely to ever materialize.

As of now, the duel doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. However, in professional wrestling, we can never say never.

What was IYO SKY's reaction to battling Taylor Swift in WWE?

In case anyone is wondering what the WWE Women's Champion had to say about the surprising pitch, we've got you covered. IYO SKY also questioned the nature of the scenario, calling the reporter who asked about Swift silly. She went on to say that she was ready to take on the Grammy winner.

The rising SmackDown Superstar seems ready for the challenge. But what do you think about the battle happening at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section.