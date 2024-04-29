RAW before Backlash: France Preview: Top champion returns for the first time in 2024, Drew McIntyre to face 4-time world champion in France? 

Welcome to the RAW before Backlash 2024 Preview! Not only is it the final stop before WWE goes to Lyon, France, but it's also Night Two of the WWE Draft 2024. There was a mixed reception for Night One, which we'll get into later.

But considering that Monday Nights features a 3-hour show, more superstars are likely to get drafted anyway and the pool of talent is considerably bigger. Although he is advertised, CM Punk hasn't been given a pre-announced segment like he normally would have been by WWE on social media.

We may see him because he hasn't been drafted yet, but at the same time, he could simply be kept for the post-episode dark segment like he was on SmackDown a few days ago.

Either way, whether there's CM Punk on RAW or not, there's a lot to look forward to as the build to Backlash: France concludes tonight.

#5. Logan Paul returns to RAW for the first time in 2024

Last week, it was announced that United States Champion Logan Paul would be appearing on RAW this week for the first time in 2024. Considering that champions aren't being touched in the WWE Draft and that Sami Zayn is on RAW, it seems likely that Logan Paul will be on SmackDown.

He was successful at WrestleMania as he overcame two bonafide veterans and former world champions, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. He will be entering the next stage of his US Title run, and we look forward to finding out who is next in line for him.

Could Logan Paul's first red brand appearance of the year see him get a new title challenger?

#4. Is Drew McIntyre set for a collision course with a familiar old foe at Backlash: France?

The two long-time friends traded jabs last week

Sheamus continues his successful return as he picked up a huge win last week against Shinsuke Nakamura - which came one week after his comeback and victory over Ivar.

Before Sheamus' match last week, he found himself in a face-to-face confrontational segment with his long-time friend and foe, Drew McIntyre. Although McIntyre has been WWE's most negative superstar in 2024 by far, he made sure to give Sheamus a lot of respect while simultaneously roasting his recent weight gain.

Considering that Drew McIntyre doesn't have a match at Backlash: France just yet, could he be on a collision course with the 4-time world champion Sheamus in Lyon, France, this weekend?

#3. The WWE Draft continues for a second night

The WWE Draft continues for a second night on RAW. There was a lot of disappointment surrounding how Night One was handled, with the main argument being that too few superstars actually changed brands.

Looking at how things played out, there were only three actual brand changes within the main roster, while two NXT stars moved to SmackDown and RAW respectively - Carmelo Hayes and Kiana James.

Nia Jax is a SmackDown star, and so is Andrade, while Bron Breakker is the most exciting new addition to the red brand - a huge source of frustration for Nick Aldis.

As we mentioned earlier, there are a lot more superstars that are eligible for the draft tonight, so you can expect to see more changes. But the big question is this - if Night One saw too few brand changes, is it the right move to feature too many brand changes tonight?

#2. Does Becky Lynch already have a challenger waiting at Backlash: France?

Becky Lynch became a 7-time world champion last Monday

Becky Lynch's victory caused a bit of a stir on social media, with fans believing that she wasn't deserving of the Women's World Championship last week on RAW. Technically, she won the match and is now a 7-time champion, so there's little point in complaining about how it all played out.

The sentimental favorite seems to be Liv Morgan - who was once again a runner-up in the battle royal to crown a new champion. Morgan has been labeled as an "eternal runner-up" by Rhea Ripley, who was the woman to vacate the Women's World Championship.

All signs seem to point to Becky Lynch defending her title against Liv Morgan. Could we see it happen in Backlash: France? If so, it needs to be made official tonight on WWE RAW.

#1. Jey Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet take on The Judgment Day before the huge world championship clash

Jey Uso will look to get his momentum ahead of a huge World Heavyweight Title clash this weekend

Damian Priest defends the World Heavyweight Championship against "Main Event" Jey Uso at Backlash: France this Saturday. Jey Uso will be hoping to have the support of Andrade and Ricochet, who defeated the duo of JD McDonagh and Santos Escobar previously.

With Andrade heading to SmackDown, this will be the last time you see him in a while on Monday Night RAW. In his final appearance for the red brand, unless things change again, he will be looking to make an impact and score a big win over The Judgment Day.

Will it be Jey Uso or Damian Priest who has the last laugh before the trip to France? Tune in tonight on WWE RAW to find out!