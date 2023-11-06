Welcome to the RAW after Crown Jewel 2023 Preview! While the episode isn't as stacked with previously announced matches or segments, we will be dealing with the immediate fallout of Crown Jewel 2023.

This, of course, means that the build-up now begins to Survivor Series: WarGames. We saw a bit of a tease a few weeks ago in a tense exchange on SmackDown between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, and tonight, we're likely going to have an idea of the direction that will be taken for the show in Chicago.

So let's jump right into the aftermath of the show in Riyadh and see what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight:

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura faces Akira Tozawa in a huge first-time-ever match

Will the pupil of the Alpha Academy pick up an upset?

Akira Tozawa has been the most recent protege of The American Alpha and is looking to be a potential recruit. He doesn't have the best win-loss record, but he'll have a chance to prove himself tonight on RAW when he takes on Shinsuke Nakamura.

The result seems fairly obvious on the surface since one star is a bonafide World title challenger while the other has yet to accomplish much in WWE in terms of Championships.

Who will win the clash of Japanese stars in this first-time-ever singles match?

#4. The Miz has a high-stakes Fatal-4-Way match on RAW

Who will be next in line for Gunther?

Gunther appeared on Miz TV last week, only for The Miz to hit back at him and remind him exactly who he is. He got the crowd all hyped up, but Adam Pearce had the unfortunate news to share that it wouldn't be enough to earn a shot at The Ring General.

Ricochet was approached about a potential title shot by Adam Pearce, while "Big" Bronson Reed and Ivar also made their presence known. As a result, we will be getting a Fatal-4-Way to determine whether Gunther faces old challengers in Ricochet and Bronson Reed or newer challengers in Ivar and The Miz.

The Miz, who seemingly confirmed his babyface turn at Crown Jewel, will be a hot favorite to pick up the win and go on to challenge the record-breaking Intercontinental Champion.

#3. What's next in the story of Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes didn't have the best spot on the Crown Jewel card as his match against Damian Priest was in the co-main event - right after Logan Paul won the United States title and Kairi Sane returned to WWE.

Regardless, he defeated a briefcase-less Damian Priest despite all the interference, and one would hope that with this, his story with The Judgment Day is over.

Jey Uso is his ally, but they may not be a regular tag team as much anymore. Regardless, Cody Rhodes takes one step closer to completing the story on RAW, and we'll see what lies ahead for him tonight.

#2. What's next for Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day had a mixed night at Crown Jewel 2023. After Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in a grueling World Heavyweight title clash, Damian Priest seemed ready to finally cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase - only for Sami Zayn to play the spoilsport as he snatched the briefcase and ran away.

Sami Zayn has been up against The Judgment Day for a while - even cutting a scathing promo against them last week on RAW. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, retained the Women's World Championship against four other women and reigns supreme on Monday Night RAW.

What will The Judgment Day say and do in the aftermath of Crown Jewel?

#1. Seth Rollins awaits his next challenger

The Visionary taking a leap of faith at Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins had Riyadh singing his song as he walked out to open Crown Jewel 2023. As we mentioned above, he retained in an incredible title defense and has proven himself to be far more than just a secondary world champion to Roman Reigns.

With challengers coming and going and Rollins prevailing in spite of his back issues and other nagging injuries, who will be the next to step up? Or is it time for The Visionary to step into his first-ever WarGames match?

Watch RAW tonight to find out!

