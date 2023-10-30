Welcome to the RAW before Crown Jewel 2023 Preview! It's the go-home show to the bi-annual Saudi Premium Live Event, and this week, WWE has stacked it up for Monday Night.

Some interesting matches have been announced as the superstars of RAW get ready to battle it out in Riyadh. But before that happens, there are some major scores to settle. Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight:

#6. Seth Rollins faces JD McDonagh - a representative of The Judgment Day

It's a first-time-ever match!

Seth Rollins is all set to face Drew McIntyre in a World Heavyweight Championship defense at Crown Jewel 2023. There are a lot of words that have been exchanged, and McIntyre, in particular, has been called out for his cold and apathetic behavior on RAW in the last few months.

Ahead of the big clash in Riyadh, Seth Rollins will face the 33-year-old JD McDonagh in a first-time-ever match-up. Will The Judgment Day interfere and cost The Visionary or will it be a one-sided victory?

#5. A reunited DiY faces Imperium on RAW

They're back for the first time in two years

DiY are finally back together. A series of attacks prompted Johnny Gargano to return and save Tommaso Ciampa, and the duo will now be reunited for the first time since NXT WarGames 2021 - making it just shy of two years since their reunion.

They will face the duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on RAW this week, and it's going to be interesting to see who stands tall in the end. Will the two former NXT Champions pick up the win, or will Gunther's cronies get the upset?

#4. Candice LeRae faces Xia Li following a vicious attack last week

There's a score to be settled

Xia Li has seemingly appeared out of nowhere ever since Becky Lynch became the NXT Women's Champion. She even staked her claim for a title shot but couldn't get it at the time, as Becky Lynch was occupied with multiple challengers on both RAW and NXT.

That opportunity now seems to be gone since Lyra Valkyria defeated Big Time Becks to become the new NXT Women's champion.

Last week on RAW, meanwhile, Candice LeRae was backstage when she was attacked from behind by the Chinese superstar. Who will pick up the statement victory on RAW this week?

#3. Chelsea Green faces Natalya in a Trick-or-Street Fight

Chelsea Green hasn't been in very good form, and this past episode on SmackDown, she lost to Shotzi in a singles match. Without even knowing it, she was put in the annual "Trick or Street Fight" match and will be facing the veteran Natalya.

The two have been going back and forth, taking shots on X/Twitter, and it's going to be interesting to see if Natalya can pick up the victory against one-half of the Women's Tag team Champions.

#2. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio faces Ricochet

Ricochet looks to teach Dirty Dom a lesson

Last week on RAW, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio accompanied Logan Paul in the ring, and the two seemed to get along quite well. Logan once again picked on Ricochet's girlfriend/fiancee, Samantha Irvin, forcing her to declare him the new United States Champion.

She refused to do so because he didn't earn it, and Ricochet came in on time to attack Logan Paul. He crossed paths with Dominik Mysterio, whom he will be facing this week.

Will he be able to teach Dirty Dom a lesson? Or will the NXT North American Champion prevail?

#1. Rhea Ripley has four major challengers waiting for her

Rhea Ripley might be facing the biggest challenge of her reign as WWE Women's World Champion so far. With so many superstars crossing her path, it was decided that a Fatal-5-Way was the best course of action to settle the tensions.

Ahead of one of the biggest matches of her career, what will Rhea Ripley have to say? She's been all over the red brand - even helping Drew McIntyre defeat Sami Zayn last week. Will it be another episode of Monday Night Ripley? Tune in to find out!

