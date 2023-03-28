"RAW after Mania?" - WWE fans react to top star's teased heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 39

Last night on Monday Night RAW, WWE creative seemingly teased a potential heel turn for Hall of Famer Trish Stratus while she was being questioned by The Miz.

Stratus is set to team up with Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39 against the team of Bayley, IYO Sky, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, after recent reports indicated that a heel Trish may be facing Lynch at SummerSlam later this year, fans seemed to get their first glimpse of possible dissension between the two stars.

The Hall of Famer and the WWE Tag Team Champions appeared as guests on Miz TV, with the loudmouth host questioning both Lita and Trish's roles as Becky's supposed understudy.

With Trish Stratus not holding tag team gold with Lynch as well as choosing not to answer The Miz's questions, fans took to social media as they pondered a possible heel turn for the Canadian star.

This weekend will see Trish Stratus compete on the Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in 12 years, with her last outing at WrestleMania seeing her team with John Morrison and Snooki off of The Jersey Shore.

WWE Hall of Famer credits Becky Lynch for his return to the ring

If there is one star who knows how to come back bigger than ever it is Becky Lynch, who after taking time off in 2020 to have her first child, The Man returned at SummerSlam 2021 bigger and better than ever.

One WWE legend who was inspired by Lynch's comeback workout was Stone Cold Steve Austin, who recently revealed on the Out of Character podcast, that he used the Irish star's gym routine as a basis for his return to the ring last year.

"But the one that really got me was Becky Lynch’s comeback routine. So I did Becky Lynch’s routine over and over and over again and then I invented my own out of that. So I was training hard at my house, but I didn’t have a ring.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

To the surprise and joy of many, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 38 last year, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a thrilling no-holds-barred match.

