Welcome to this week's special edition of the RAW before Money in the Bank 2023 Preview. All roads lead to London in what we expect to be one of the biggest shows of the calendar year.

The card is mostly set, although we anticipate a match or two being added to the London show. But without wasting much time, let's look at the aftermath of last week, what to expect tonight, and the implications this week's RAW will have for Money in the Bank 2023:

#6. The Women's MITB Summit and a Preview of the Men's ladder match

Please be the thing where everyone is on a ladder 🤞 The Women's Money In The Bank Summit is official set for #WWERaw this MondayPlease be the thing where everyone is on a ladder 🤞 The Women's Money In The Bank Summit is official set for #WWERaw this MondayPlease be the thing where everyone is on a ladder 🤞 https://t.co/EBVQNXAFgJ

This weekend will see two new Money in the Bank winners. Except for Bayley, no woman in the ladder match this year has been Ms. MITB, and one of the surprising additions has been WWE legend Trish Stratus.

We will see a "Women's Summit" segment on RAW, which we expect will be the annual segment where all competitors cut a promo on top of a ladder - a tradition that was started in 2016 and has been beloved since.

However, Trish Stratus revealed that her travel issues may prevent her from coming, although this isn't confirmed either because WWE is reportedly working on sorting out her travel issue.

As for the men, Logan Paul's addition as the seventh man in the ladder match was a bombshell and a game-changer to an already-stacked bout. We expect the competitors to clash for bragging rights ahead of the possibly game-changing match.

#5. What's next on RAW for the returning Tommaso Ciampa?

He's back, and he's on his own this time!

The Miz revealed on RAW last week that he was going to answer Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship open challenge until Finn Balor attacked him from behind.

Issuing a challenge of his own, he was answered by Tommaso Ciampa, who he assumed would simply reunite with him. However, the 38-year-old star turned face and attacked The A-Lister before beating him in a match.

With tonight being Ciampa's first appearance since turning babyface, what is in store for him?

#4. Will WWE make Matt Riddle vs. Gunther official for Money in the Bank?

Is the King of Bros heading to London for a big title match?

Matt Riddle has been feuding with Imperium for a few weeks now, starting from when he took out Giovanni Vinci backstage. Last week on RAW, he defeated Ludwig Kaiser before Gunther and his stooge assaulted The King of Bros.

While the match isn't official yet, we could see the Intercontinental title bout between Gunther and Riddle being announced for Money in the Bank in London.

#3. Will Rhea Ripley and Natalya run it back at MITB?

The 23-year veteran was once again humiliated by the Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley was supposed to face Natalya in a non-title rematch last week on RAW but assaulted the 23-year veteran before their match started.

With Natalya once again facing humiliation and disgrace, she has to pick herself up from one of the most disappointing months in her entire WWE career.

Will the assault last week lead to a rematch at Money in the Bank? And can Natalya manage to give a respectable effort even if she doesn't win?

#2. Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio to have one final face-off on RAW?

Cody Rhodes is set for what many might consider as easy pickings at Money in the Bank 2023. Rhea Ripley could be the only reason why Dominik stands even the slightest of chances, but it's an intriguing match-up nonetheless.

Will Cody Rhodes have a face-off with ex-Con Dom this week? Or will he simply hide behind Rhea Ripley like he always does?

#1. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor get ready for a crucial rematch

Finn Balor has been on a rampage after being provoked by the WHC Seth Rollins

As we mentioned, last week, Finn Balor ruined Seth Rollins' open challenge with a blindsided attack. While The Visionary welcomed Balor's attitude with a smile, Balor was far from done as he took Rollins out backstage as well.

He also became the true definition of a hater on NXT after Seth Rollins overcame former champion Bron Breakker. Post-match, Balor attacked him again - which meant that he flew across the country to Orlando just to attack the World Heavyweight Champion.

What will happen on RAW this week ahead of their World Heavyweight Title clash at Money in the Bank?

