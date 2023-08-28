Welcome to the go-home edition of RAW Preview! We're less than a week away from Payback 2023, and WWE will be looking to get the spirits of the fans and roster up again after the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt.

As we've seen with legends in the past, the show must and will always go on - and there's no better approach to the healing process than by getting back to usual business.

The RAW roster is going to be busy this week, except for Cody Rhodes, as he doesn't have any match for Payback. Instead, it was revealed that he will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, and it's a bit surprising that there are no plans for him, considering that he is rumored to be the man who will beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

But that aside, let's look at what is in store for Payback 2023 and what to expect from tonight's go-home show:

#6. What will Shinsuke Nakamura do to Seth Rollins?

The feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and the World Heavyweight Champion has been all about blindsided attacks and mind games. Nakamura, who has yet to achieve his World Title dreams in WWE, revealed what he whispered in Seth Rollins' ear a couple of weeks ago.

He told The Visionary that he knew about his back - meaning that Rollins has been wrestling in a lot of pain for a long time now. Nagging injuries in wrestling are nothing new, but Rollins later revealed the extent of it - stating that he isn't even sure what his endgame is or how long he can compete at the level that he is.

With Nakamura and Rollins expected to face off on RAW this week, will The King of Strong Style worsen the career-threatening injury to gain an upper hand at Payback?

#5. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to stand off on RAW one last time?

It all ends this weekend inside a steel cage

The Becky Lynch-Trish Stratus feud has admittedly not reached the level of expectations that fans had hoped. Either way, it has continued on, and it's all set to come to a head this Saturday at Payback when the two legends go at it inside a steel cage.

There will be no Zoey Stark to interfere - or at least she isn't going to be able to have as much of an impact as she usually does. What will happen when Becky and Trish stand toe-to-toe on RAW this week?

#4. The New Day take on The Viking Raiders again?

Will Erik and Ivar exact revenge on Kingston and Woods?

Last week on RAW, we saw a high-stakes match-up between The New Day and Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle. Although it wasn't a number one contender's match, there were title implications - and unsurprisingly, it was The New Day that came out victorious.

But The Viking Raiders haven't forgotten about them and will be looking to take revenge from a few weeks ago when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned and defeated them.

Can The Viking Raiders pull off the upset and make a case for an Undisputed Tag Team Title shot?

#3. Tommaso Ciampa takes on "Big" Bronson Reed on RAW

Round 2 for the two up-and-comers

"Big" Bronson Reed is 1-0 against Tommaso Ciampa on RAW - but that was thanks to the interference of Shinsuke Nakamura.

The two have been booked in a rematch against each other - with the winner getting bragging rights, momentum on their side, and potentially a step up to a future title shot - whether that be for the Intercontinental Title or the World Heavyweight Championship.

Will the Australian make it 2-0, or will former NXT Champion Ciampa even the score?

#2. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez to face off before their big title match at Payback?

Raquel got the better of the Women's World Champion last week

Rhea Ripley has been, bar none, the most dominant woman in WWE throughout 2023. More dominant than even the usual names like Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, or Asuka.

But she will face her biggest challenge yet since WrestleMania 39 - facing Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023. Their feud has some history from NXT, with Rodriguez beating The Eradicator to send her off to the main roster.

Who will have momentum on their side on RAW as we head into Payback 2023?

#1. Will Chad Gable get a rematch against Gunther at Payback?

Last week on RAW, Chad Gable and Gunther had their second match in a month, with Gable pulling off a huge upset. In an epic sequence, he suplexed the Intercontinental Champion into the timekeeper's area and ran into the ring for a countout victory.

Although he technically didn't become Intercontinental Champion, he has made the case for another title shot - possibly at Payback 2023.

With Gable being the final obstacle for Gunther to reach the record and become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, what will happen on RAW with The Ring General?

