Welcome to the special edition of the post-Payback RAW Preview! Payback 2023, despite being a "weaker" card on paper, delivered and turned into one of the best and most enjoyable Premium Live Events of the year.

That's thanks partly to the fact that four out of the six matches were from RAW, while one featured a RAW star (The Miz) against a SmackDown star (LA Knight).

Now that Payback is over, WWE will be setting sights on the next show a month from now - Fastlane 2023. The show, which is usually the last before WrestleMania, has now been moved to October, and it's looking like it'll be a sold-out show.

With that said, what will be the aftermath of Payback 2023 on RAW? Keep reading to find out!

#6. Gunther faces Chad Gable in his final title defense before breaking the all-time record

Can Chad Gable be a spoilsport to Gunther?

Gunther vs. Chad Gable 3 takes place tonight on RAW, and we can't be more excited about it. The last two times delivered in a big way, with the previous occasions seeing Gable win via a countout.

It didn't result in a title change, but it was an upset regardless. The Ring General finally accepted his challenge for a title rematch, and if he beats Gable, he will officially cross The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. The Honky Tonk Man's reign stands at 454 days, and on 9th September, Gunther can cross 455.

It's been 35 years since the record was set, and the leader of Imperium will be a firm favorite to beat Gable and cross that record despite the Alpha Academy leader being one step ahead of him.

#5. Jey Uso is on RAW!

A MASSIVE addition to the roster on Monday Nights

Jey Uso revealed on the Friday Night show after SummerSlam that he was out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE. The first two were true, but he's now back as a fully established singles star for the first time in over two years.

Even then, the last singles run he had was purely by circumstance because Jimmy Uso was injured, but this is something entirely different. Cody Rhodes broke the news on The Grayson Waller Effect at the Payback Premium Live Event.

Jey Uso is now a member of Monday Night RAW, and tonight, we will see what awaits him on this new journey.

#4. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will face The Viking Raiders in a Tag Team Tornado Match

A win for the Viking Raiders could put them in Tag Team Title contention

We've been seeing a triple-threat feud between Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle, The New Day, and The Viking Raiders. Last week on RAW, The Viking Raiders got one over The New Day because of a mistake made by McIntyre at ringside, and this week, he looks to make it up to them by beating them along with Riddle.

It will be a Tornado Tag Team Match, and we anticipate that there will be tag team title implications - which makes it even more interesting now that we have new Champions. Who will walk out with the last laugh tonight on RAW?

#3. What's next for the RAW Women's division?

An epic war ended the feud between the two legends

Things are going to get interesting in the RAW Women's division. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus opened the show at Payback 2023 to conclude their feud inside an epic steel cage match - with Becky getting the last laugh.

Zoey Stark ended her alliance with Stratus, which means that she is now on her own. As for The Man, it looks like she has a long overdue return to NXT pending. She was confronted backstage by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton - hinting at going after the only title she has never won before.

As for Rhea Ripley, we'll get back to her, but she stands tall as Women's World Champion after beating Raquel Rodriguez - meaning that there is a new challenger needed.

#2. The Judgment Day rules all!

The Judgment Day has reached the peak of their powers as a faction so far. The words "so far" are key here because Damian Priest is still Mr. Money in the Bank and can add the World Heavyweight Championship to that at any given point.

But for now, they will be rubbing it in all of our faces as Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

It will be interesting to see what's next for them as they continue to grow in power and stature in WWE.

#1. Will Seth Rollins' feud with Shinsuke Nakamura continue?

Seth Rollins put on one of the most courageous performances of his career in the main event of Payback 2023 - beating Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the World Heavyweight Title despite the fact that his back was repeatedly being targeted.

By now, you may know that all the years of nagging back injuries have made it worse and worse - meaning that Rollins is constantly wrestling in pain. Knowing this, Nakamura made the unclassy move of launching a post-match attack on The Visionary, seemingly indicating that he isn't finished with the World Heavyweight Title just yet.

Tune into RAW to find out what happens!