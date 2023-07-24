RAW Preview: 5-time Champion to possibly return after nearly 2 months, unexpected direction for record-breaking champion at SummerSlam?

It's the penultimate RAW before SummerSlam 2023, and things are heating up before we head to Motor City - Detroit. It was a big episode last week that was largely filled with important matches and moments and very little filler like we're used to seeing on the red brand.

Given that this is the second-last episode before SummerSlam, WWE has already announced several matches and segments ahead of time. Here is what you need to look forward to as we close in on The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#6. Tommaso Ciampa faces Bronson Reed in a grudge match

Bronson Reed cost the returning Tommaso Ciampa his match against The Miz, and last week on RAW, Ciampa attacked Reed during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ciampa has had a hard time since his comeback with no allies by his side, but that may change sooner rather than later. If reports are to be believed, then Johnny Gargano is all recovered from his injury sustained in a live event, and he may just return for the first time in nearly two months to reunite with Ciampa and reform DIY.

Gargano is a five-time Champion in NXT and his return will be a big one for SummerSlam.

#5. What will happen when Drew McIntyre confronts Gunther on RAW?

Gunther defeated Riddle last week in a MITB rematch

Gunther faced and defeated Matt Riddle in a non-title rematch last week on RAW and immediately called out Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has been in the running for an Intercontinental title shot ever since he returned at Money in the Bank in 2023, and Riddle has been his primary ally against Imperium.

While we know McIntyre will respond this week, will WWE end up making the record-breaking Intercontinental Champion Gunther compete in a six-man tag team match at SummerSlam rather than defend his title?

While Gunther broke the record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century, he is a little over a month away from beating The Honky Tonk Man's all-time record.

#4. New Champions in the house and a new feud for Rhea Ripley

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, two of the Tough Enough alumni from the final season in 2015, are now the Women's Tag Team Champions.

It happened after Rhea Ripley attacked Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage before their title match, with the latter getting an injury that eventually cost them the titles.

Liv Morgan got some retaliation in the main event when her assault on Ripley led to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retaining the Undisputed Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day. But will Raquel retaliate herself this week to set up a huge SummerSlam clash for the Women's World Title?

#3. Cody Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar

The American Nightmare suffered a brutal assault in his hometown last week

Brock Lesnar gave Cody Rhodes a huge beating last week on RAW in his hometown of Atlanta. To make it worse, Rhodes' mother was present at ringside and was right there as The Beast destroyed her son.

With the two now 1-1 and a SummerSlam rubber match confirmed, what will The American Nightmare have to say in response to The Beast Incarnate?

#2. Two key Women's feuds to heat up ahead of SummerSlam 2023

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus will happen at SummerSlam, a match seven years in the making

There are two more women's feuds that will take place at SummerSlam that only have the formality of being announced.

One is Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler. Last week on RAW, Baszler defeated Nikki Cross in seconds, and Rousey came up through the crowd and told her that she would do her a favor and get her booked on SummerSlam. Rousey vs. Baszler will likely be announced on RAW tonight.

The second is Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus. After months of Trish getting the better of her and then Zoey Stark being added to the mix, Becky Lynch has had one of the roughest stretches in her career in a few years.

We expect a segment to make the bout between the two legends official.

#1. A SummerSlam contract signing for the World Heavyweight Championship

A match seven years in the making

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have faced each other multiple times this year - first on RAW in May and then in Money in the Bank more recently. But the feud is far from done, and last week, Balor interrupted Rollins' interview to confront him and demand a rematch for SummerSlam.

That was made official, and now they only need to sign on the dotted line - which will happen this week to set up their SummerSlam rematch from 2016.

It's seven years in the making, and Balor could potentially bring out the Demon for this clash. Will he be able to gain enough momentum to topple off the Visionary and capture the World Heavyweight Title?