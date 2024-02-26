Welcome to the RAW after Elimination Chamber 2024 Preview. It was a great event in Perth, but the grind never stops for the superstars of WWE - most of whom are seeking a road to WrestleMania 40.

In what looks to be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, Monday Night RAW this week will begin what is essentially the final stretch on the road to Philadelphia. A few marquee matches are already official, but there is a lot more happening on the red brand this week that you need to pay attention to.

So here's what you have to look forward to this Monday Night:

#5. Will it be redemption or retribution that Jey Uso seeks?

It looks like the two brothers are on a collision course

Last week on WWE RAW, Jey Uso seemed closer than anybody before to dethroning Gunther and capturing the Intercontinental Championship. Just like the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023 and then the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Jimmy Uso was once again directly responsible for costing his brother a big title moment.

Proclaiming that he will always be the big brother, Jimmy hit the timekeeper's bell to cost Jey the bout, and then went on to attack him and cement what looks to be a collision course at WrestleMania 40.

Tonight, we could finally see the dream Jimmy vs. Jey Uso match being officially announced for WrestleMania.

#4. The New Day and Imperium to finally put their rivalry to rest?

Expand Tweet

The New Day and Imperium have been feuding for months now on the red brand, with the two teams constantly one-upping the other. This is an interesting cross road for both factions because Imperium is looking to win the rivalry while The New Day is trying to continue to prove why they've been such a force to reckon with for so long.

Tonight in a Street Fight, we could finally see the months-long rivalry come to a boiling point. What better way to end it than with no disqualifications and no countouts?

#3. Becky Lynch appears after a huge Elimination Chamber win

The dream match is official for WrestleMania 40

"The Man" Becky Lynch entered the Elimination Chamber and overcame what seemed like a line of fire to secure her spot against the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley successfully defeated Nia Jax to cement her spot as well, and the dream clash that has been teased for a while now is official. With Becky Lynch not having held a singles title for a couple of years now, she is looking to get back on track and have another iconic WrestleMania moment.

What will happen when the two biggest women's wrestlers in the world clash heads tonight on WWE RAW?

#2. Sami Zayn faces Shinsuke Nakamura as he looks for a way to WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn headlined WrestleMania 39 last year, but has been a bit disillusioned with his lack of success this year. He made one thing clear - he will find a road to WrestleMania, whatever it takes.

Looking to get revenge from his match on Monday Night RAW recently, he will once again go up against the formidable Shinsuke Nakamura in an attempt to gain momentum. It's going to be interesting to see if Sami Zayn has his clutch moment on the red brand where he defeats Nakamura and finds a way to get one step closer to WrestleMania.

#1. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre run it back one more time

The World Heavyweight Championship match for WrestleMania 40 is official

Things are going to be interesting this WrestleMania season for Seth Rollins. He made it clear to Cody Rhodes on both RAW and the Elimination Chamber that he shouldn't battle The Bloodline alone.

Even when Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match, Rollins rightfully reminded him that there is no one-on-one when it comes to The Bloodline. Apart from just the headache of The Tribal Chief and The Great One, Rollins now has his World Heavyweight Title clash against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 to handle.

They faced each other at Crown Jewel 2023 and then the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, but McIntyre failed to capture the title on both occasions. After controversy involving Logan Paul led to Drew McIntyre winning the Elimination Chamber match for the second time in three years, he will once again look to finally have what he believes is a long-overdue WrestleMania moment.