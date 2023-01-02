Welcome to the first RAW Preview of 2023. 2022 proved to be a great year for the red brand, which was largely the best show for at least six months. It's impressive given that for over half the year, RAW didn't have an active world champion.

2023 is already looking promising, with WWE announcing two blockbuster title matches for the first episode of 2023. So what do you have to look forward to tonight to kickstart the year and the build-up to the Royal Rumble? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Seth Rollins takes on Austin Theory in a United States Title match

Seth Rollins is one of the superstars who had an incredible 2022, although he wasn't happy with how his United States Championship reign was cut short. After losing the title to Austin Theory at Survivor Series, he would face Bobby Lashley in a number one contender's match, resulting in the latter being fired.

With regard to Bobby Lashley, Adam Pearce revealed a week after his firing that it's a matter of when he returns and not if. He indicated that things have cooled down between the two parties. But will he be involved in the United States Title match tonight?

For Seth Rollins, his popularity has skyrocketed again, and all signs have indicated that he will be turning face soon. Win or lose, this could be the start of his first official face run in over three years.

#4. What does 2023 have in store for The Judgment Day on RAW?

The Judgment Day had a great year in 2022

The Judgment Day was formed in 2022 and it quickly took an entirely new shape. Dominik Mysterio has proved to be a valuable addition to the faction, with the focus primarily being on his relationship with Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has undoubtedly been the biggest star of the group. She is the enforcer and has been effective. While some people backstage have reportedly soured on the idea of Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. It wouldn't be surprising to see Rhea Ripley get her big singles push and likely step up to face Big Time Becks at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#3. What's the next step for The Miz after the Bronson Reed alliance?

The Miz got a measure of revenge thanks to Bronson Reed

Two weeks ago, there was a high-stakes ladder match on RAW where the winner between The Miz and Dexter Lumis would take all the money put on the line. While Lumis was set to get a big win, rumors of Bronson Reed's return were true as he made a big impact - taking out Lumis and helping The Miz get the win.

It was a measure of revenge for the two-time Grand Slam Champion, who now has a 6 foot tall, 330 lb monster by his side. What will be their next move to open the year?

#2. Will Becky Lynch get her redemption against Damage CTRL?

Bayley defeated fellow-Horsewoman Becky Lynch last week

The second last episode of RAW in 2022 saw Damage CTRL's leader Bayley face Becky Lynch in a highly anticipated match-up. Becky was set to win, especially as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky were ejected from ringside.

However, it was at this point that the Women's Tag Team Champions decided to delay and distract Big Time Becks, allowing Bayley to pick up the win. With the feud far from over, how will Becky Lynch make her comeback on the road to the 2023 Royal Rumble?

#1. Bianca Belair to face Alexa Bliss in a huge RAW Women's Title clash

The story of Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss has certainly been an odd one. Alexa Bliss, along with Asuka, stepped up as Belair's allies as they successfully got rid of Damage CTRL and Bayley's pursuit of the RAW Women's Championship.

It was only fitting that Alexa Bliss stepped up to become the number one contender. But in the lead-up to their big RAW Women's Championship match this week, things have taken a bizarre turn.

Alexa Bliss, who seemed quite normal for most of 2022, began to have moments where she seemingly snapped out of reality. This always coincided with Bray Wyatt's Firefly logo appearing behind her.

Their sit-down interview was tense and it ended with Bliss smashing a vase over her former ally. This confused fans as to whether she had officially turned heel, or if the darkness was overtaken her again.

Who will stand tall in the big women's title match? Will it be Bianca Belair continuing her 8-month reign, or will Bliss finally attain singles championship glory after over four years?

