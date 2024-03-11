RAW Preview: Former Champions face off for the first time in over 2 years, 2 Major WrestleMania matches to be made official? (11th March, 2024)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We are now less than one month away from the biggest show of the calendar year - WrestleMania 40. Every story being told now emphasizes being bigger and grander than ever before in what looks to be the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

It's going to be a stacked episode of RAW with some extremely high stakes. Championships will be on the line, WrestleMania matches will be made official, as we continue to get closer to the finish line.

#5. Liv Morgan faces Becky Lynch on RAW

Liv Morgan has been furious with Becky Lynch. After Becky Lynch interrupted Morgan's match against Nia Jax on RAW, the former Money in the Bank winner confronted her backstage and said that not everything is about her.

In retaliation, Liv Morgan ruined Becky Lynch's revenge match against Nia Jax last week. With the two women clashing heads and Morgan looking to cement her spot at WrestleMania in some capacity, the two women will face off in a televised match for the first time since the Day 1 premium live event in 2022.

This will be their first match in well over two years - or 26 months and 10 days, to be exact.

#4. Gauntlet match to determine the Intercontinental Championship challenger at WrestleMania 40

In what is by far the biggest match on RAW tonight, Intercontinental Champion Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 40 will be decided via a six-man gauntlet match. General Manager Adam Pearce shortlisted six men to possibly challenge for the title at WrestleMania.

Those men are - Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, "Big" Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Chad Gable. Sami Zayn and Chad Gable are the two sentimental favorites to go to WrestleMania, but as you probably know by now - Gauntlet matches favor the last entrant, which means the luck of the draw plays a big role here.

Who will be Gunther's WrestleMania challenger? We will find out for certain tonight.

#3. Will Jey Uso finally address the Jimmy Uso problem?

Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube

Jey Uso was in the running for the Intercontinental Championship - and he was close to becoming the man to end Gunther's dominant, record-breaking reign a few weeks ago.

That, of course, was ruined by his brother Jimmy Uso, who also cost him his Tag Team titles a few months earlier against The Judgment Day. Jimmy has been tormenting his younger brother, with a WrestleMania clash seemingly inevitable.

Last week, during the main event, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa decided to hijack things before Seth Rollins made the save.

Will this be the second 'Mania match we see being made official tonight on RAW?

#2. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler are out for gold

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler first defeated the duo of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell before dispatching Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to earn a shot at the Tag Team titles.

Tonight, the fierce duo will challenge The Kabuki Warriors, who have been on a bit of a roll themselves. They've also been distracted by Damage CTRL matters, so it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out tonight, and whether it could lead to a surprising title change.

#1. How will Seth Rollins respond to Drew McIntyre on RAW?

The World Heavyweight Champion was laid out last week

Last week, Drew McIntyre once again put Jey Uso away in an instant classic in the main event of RAW. However, The Bloodline decided to interrupt, but World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins refused to stay on the sidelines and took matters into his own hands.

While he successfully deterred The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick from behind and laid the Champion out just a month before their clash at WrestleMania 40.

While we saw Seth Rollins on SmackDown, we didn't see his official response to Drew McIntyre - and that's something we will see tonight ahead of their blockbuster clash for the third time since November 2023.

