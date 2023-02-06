Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's already the penultimate episode to the Elimination Chamber show - where Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in Montreal.

However, all the drama with the Bloodline is happening on SmackDown, while the two crucial Elimination Chamber matches will be contested for the United States Championship and the opportunity to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

This week's episode will focus on completing the line-up for the Elimination Chamber matches, as well as further planting the seeds for major WrestleMania 39 matches. Let's get right into it:

#5. Becky Lynch and Bayley finally put a full stop to their feud inside a steel cage on RAW

Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally have a steel cage match. While it was supposed to happen a few weeks ago on the 30th anniversary of RAW, it didn't because Damage CTRL took Lynch out.

It was no surprise that they were also responsible for her elimination in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Last week, the former double-champion took matters into her own hands, threatening to injure Dakota Kai while telling The Role Model that IYO SKY was also taken out.

She forced Bayley into accepting a steel cage match, and you better believe that she will be prepared for a premeditated attack from Damage CTRL. It looks like the feud that began late last year will finally conclude after two months.

#4. A Women's Fatal-4-Way match to determine the final Elimination Chamber spot

A crucial Fatal-4-Way match

This is going to be a big one. Since Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley chose Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 39 opponent, it leaves RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair without an opponent as of now.

As a result, the Women's Elimination Chamber match will feature Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez - who were automatically given a spot because they were the final contestants in the Rumble match. Natalya joined the mix after qualifying a few days ago on SmackDown.

The final spot will be contested between "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven (fka Doudrop), and Carmella - who will be making her in-ring return after almost half a year.

Carmella returned last week and was creeped out by Asuka, who continues to show her new persona. Will former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella qualify for the final spot inside the Chamber?

#3. Montez Ford faces Elias in a crucial Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Montez Ford has never been inside the Elimination Chamber

For a few years now, many fans and legends have stated that The Street Profits' Montez Ford has enormous singles potential. We've seen that in instances before, such as the time when he faced Roman Reigns one-on-one in the main event of SmackDown in 2021.

He will get another chance to shine this week on RAW when he faces Elias - a man who has had experience inside the Elimination Chamber before. The former RAW Tag Team Champion will look to get one over Elias and enter the Chamber for the first time in his career in an attempt to become the United States Champion.

#2. Angelo Dawkins to face Damian Priest for the final Elimination Chamber spot

Will Damian Priest get the W for The Judgment Day?

The other half of the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, arguably has a much tougher challenge than his partner on RAW. In a match that will determine one of the two final spots in the Elimination Chamber, he will face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest - who has been a force to reckon with for a while now.

Damian Priest will be the favorite, as he is likely to have Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley by his side.

#1. The Rhodes to WrestleMania continues

What will Cody Rhodes do on RAW until the Elimination Chamber is over? While it's only 12 days or two episodes before the Chamber, there isn't that much for him to do.

His spot in the WrestleMania 39 main event is confirmed, and he is expected to face Roman Reigns and not Sami Zayn. Last week, he was interrupted by The Judgment Day and won after Edge and Beth Phoenix made their presence known.

While we expect Edge and Beth Phoenix to feud with The Judgment Day on the red brand, The American Nightmare itself may have someone come out to confront him - likely to set up a match for the Elimination Chamber show.

