Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. This is the fourth last episode of RAW on the road to WrestleMania, and we're now less than a month away from the Showcase of The Immortals.

The first episode of RAW in January is stacked, with six matches and segments already announced beforehand. We're going to see many more WrestleMania matches become official as we get closer to some being announced.

Brock Lesnar isn't advertised for tonight, which means there will likely be no confrontation between him and his surprising WrestleMania opponent Omos. But one legend from his generation who is back is John Cena.

But before we get into what WWE has planned for him, let's look at the rest of the episode and what you need to look forward to:

#6. Finn Balor to face Johnny Gargano in a first-ever main roster clash

The two last met under different circumstances

Johnny Gargano has been on a good run on RAW. He defeated Otis last week and wound up in a segment backstage involving the rest of The Judgment Day. The villainous stable has been pricks to everybody, but Finn Balor is wasting no time in trying to get rid of Gargano.

As you may know, Finn Balor challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania, and we expect it to be official in a matter of a week, not more.

As for Gargano, he will be facing Balor for the first time on the main roster. The last time they faced off was at NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020 - nearly a month-and-a-half before the pandemic era of WWE.

#5. Sami Zayn set to go one-on-one against Jimmy Uso

Sami Zayn's story keeps getting more dramatic. Jimmy Uso has been under the microscope of Roman Reigns, who said that he will make sure Jimmy is held responsible if his brother Jey Uso doesn't return to SmackDown by this week.

In the main event of SmackDown a few days ago, Jimmy Uso's presence at ringside paid dividends as he helped Solo Sikoa defeat the former Honorary Uce. However, the Canadian still got the last laugh when Jimmy failed to get the job done in terms of taking him out for good.

He will have another chance, and it will be one step closer to the rumored Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos match at WrestleMania 39. It will reportedly headline the show and will be the first main event for three-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

#4. Kevin Owens to face Solo Sikoa in an important match on RAW

Nobody will hold back in this highly personal match

Solo Sikoa has been nearly untouchable in the ring since joining The Bloodline in September 2022. As we mentioned, he defeated Sami Zayn last week, and he is set to take on Kevin Owens this week.

KO has refused to get any help or acknowledge the fact that he can't do it all by himself. With him and Sami Zayn having the same mission - to destroy The Bloodline, will the two cross paths at some point tonight?

#3. Seth Rollins invites Logan Paul to come face-to-face on RAW

Will the rumored WrestleMania match finally happen

Recently on RAW, Seth Rollins managed to attack The Miz and open his phone to face-time Logan Paul. The YouTube influencer thought that he was talking to his old rival and told him not to call, only to be surprised when it was The Visionary who was answering.

Seth Rollins has invited Logan Paul to come face-to-face, and we expect their WrestleMania 39 match to be made official tonight.

#2. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to face Carmella

Will Carmella pull off a big upset?

Last week, Asuka had a dominant victory over Carmella. Despite this, Carmella seemingly had the last laugh by attacking her and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who was at ringside.

Adam Pearce was happy to grant a match between Bianca Belair and Carmella, and the two will go head-to-head this week.

Can Carmella pull off a big upset and throw a wrench into the momentum of The EST on the road to WrestleMania?

#1. John Cena returns to set up his WrestleMania 39 match

He's back! All-time great John Cena returns to WWE in his hometown of Boston, MA. His return has been advertised for a couple of weeks now, and we expect him to be confronted by the man who has been taunting him for a while - Austin Theory.

The United States Champion is full of confidence after his difficult title defense at Elimination Chamber and hasn't been able to keep John Cena's name out of his mouth.

Will The Cenation Leader accept a potential WrestleMania 39 challenge? What will happen when the greatest of all time goes face-to-face with one of the fastest-rising stars of this generation?

