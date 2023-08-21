Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We are only a couple of weeks away from Payback 2023 - making this the penultimate episode of RAW before the premium live event.

Admittedly, it feels like there hasn't been too much of a build-up since SummerSlam 2023, especially with the likes of Cody Rhodes having no storyline in place for the first time since returning to WWE last year.

But here is what you have to look forward to this Monday as we anticipate a handful of matches to be made official for Payback on RAW this week:

#5. Chad Gable faces Gunther in an Intercontinental title clash on RAW

Gunther is close to making history

Chad Gable has been one of the best babyfaces on RAW recently - getting increasingly louder (positive) reactions as he made his way to become the #1 contender to Gunther's Intercontinental title.

Although Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium has been trying to court Maxxine Dupri to jump factions yet again, he has failed and Gable defeated Giovanni Vinci last week.

However, it all comes to a head this week, with Gunther merely two weeks away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. We anticipate that it will be a great match with an incredible effort from Gable, but it's hard to see Gunther losing his momentum and Intercontinental title on RAW just two weeks before beating The Honky Tonk Man's record.

#4. The Judgment Day - stronger than ever?

Expand Tweet

Last week on RAW, JD McDonagh continued to try to make an impact by helping The Judgment Day despite Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio being less-than-receptive to him.

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in the main event, but he still became victim to a brutal assault from The Judgment Day - with even JD McDonagh trying to help by taking out Sami Zayn.

With Kevin Owens having officially made his return on a SmackDown dark match last week, we expect that the 8-time Champion will be returning to RAW this week, after a time out just shy of a month.

#3. Becky Lynch prepares to end her feud with Trish Stratus

Expand Tweet

Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch last week on RAW in Winnipeg was meant to be the end of their feud - but it ended up becoming a Double Count-Out, with Zoey Stark helping Stratus assault Lynch in the concession stands. A furious Adam Pearce declared that Stratus' match against Becky Lynch will be re-booked inside a steel cage.

There is no official confirmation of it happening at Payback 2023, but that looks to be the stage for it, with some advertisements showing that. What will both women do to prepare for the match?

#2. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle face The New Day in a match with title implications

There was a confrontation last week

Last week, Drew McIntyre turned out to be Matt Riddle's partner against The Viking Raiders - who they defeated. While they were backstage, they had a verbal confrontation with The New Day - who also recently returned following Kofi Kingston's comeback from injury.

The verbal battle led to a match between the two teams being made - and although it's not officially a number one contender's match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, the nature of what they said made it clear that there are title implications for this bout. Who will walk out one step closer to tag team title contention?

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura to reveal what he told Seth Rollins on RAW last week

It looks like Seth Rollins is looking for Payback

Last week, we saw a face-off between Shinsuke Nakamura and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins granted a World title shot to Nakamura, who whispered something in his ear - seemingly puzzling The Visionary. This week, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner will reveal what he said. What do you think he has to say? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

