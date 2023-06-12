Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We continue the build-up to Money in the Bank in London, and we're less than a month away from the big event.

New feuds have begun and some important matches will take place as numerous matches have already been announced. But before we get to those, it's best if we start the preview with the face of Monday Night RAW - Seth Rollins:

#5. Seth Rollins to begin his feud against Finn Balor?

Seth Rollins defeated Damian Priest in his first televised title defense on RAW last week. It was an epic main event, and Damian Priest went at it alone after getting goaded a bit by The World Heavyweight Champion.

Priest even questioned Balor for his eventual interference which backfired, but post-match, the former Universal Champion Finn Balor confronted Seth Rollins to end the show.

Balor is the man who Rollins injured at SummerSlam 2016 when the former became the first-ever Universal Champion. Are all roads heading to Money in the Bank for these two?

#4. Cody Rhodes faces The Miz in the aftermath of Miz TV last week

The American Nightmare vs The A-Lister

Last week on RAW, The Miz held Miz TV with Cody Rhodes as the American Nightmare is set to challenge Brock Lesnar once again. He was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, with the former slapping him and then hiding behind the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ripley herself might be set to get a new title like Asuka, but that is another topic of discussion. After Dominik and Rhea left, WWE legend Miz ended up eating a clean strike to the head with Cody Rhodes' cast, and this is what set up the match this week.

#3. Damian Priest takes on Matt Riddle in the final MITB Qualifier

Who will be the final man to qualify for MITB?

There are only six spots in both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. With the men, that final spot will go to either Matt Riddle or Damian Priest.

Damian may have lost to Seth Rollins on RAW last week, but it was an incredible effort and nothing to be ashamed of. He will look to take the alternate route to glory as he faces Matt Riddle in the last qualifying match for MITB. Will The Archer of Infamy be able to topple off the King of Bros?

#2. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to resume their feud?

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark interfered in Becky Lynch's MITB qualifying match against Sonya Deville last week on RAW, but Big Time Becks still came out with the victory. Zoey Stark defeated long-time veteran Natalya to qualify as well, and the focus is now on the ladder match as there is one more spot remaining.

But we can see Becky Lynch still finding herself in the crosshairs of the WWE Hall of Famer and Stark, who we expect her to face very soon.

#1. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser on RAW

Gunther celebrates 365 days as Intercontinental Champion

Last week on RAW, Gunther defeated Kevin Owens in a great match as Imperium continued to have interest in the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. This week, Imperium leader Gunther will team up with his sidekick Ludwig Kaiser to face the tag team champions Owens and Sami Zayn in a non-title match.

Will they pick up the upset? Or will Ludwig Kaiser eat the pin while Kevin and Sami stand tall? It's a highly-anticipated match-up for what should be a stacked episode this week!

