Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It is going to be a stacked episode on Monday Night as we are less than two weeks away from the next major Premium Live Event - Night of Champions 2023.

The Saudi Arabia show will see a lot of major matches happening, but the big focus will be on the new World Heavyweight title. Either way, tonight is going to be an action-packed episode with six matches and segments already announced.

Starting with a big title match that will take place, here is what you should look forward to on RAW tonight:

#6. A huge Women's Tag Team Title match takes place

The outcome is seemingly a foregone conclusion...or is it?

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were complaining about not getting a Women's Tag Team title shot until the champions told them that all they needed to do was ask directly.

As they say, ask and you shall receive - and that is what happened to the rather unexpected pairing of Deville and Green.

Although the Women's Tag Team Champions have had momentum, don't be too surprised if there is an unexpected title change that happens on RAW tonight.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Miz after nearly 4 years

The King of Strong Style goes up against the living legend

Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz have a funny yet odd story. It was The Miz who Nakamura interrupted to debut on SmackDown six years ago in 2017.

For the first time in six years, the Japanese sensation has been drafted to RAW, and once again, he has crossed paths with The A-Lister. Although he fell short last week in the first round of the World Heavyweight title tournament, he will be involved in a big match this week.

The last time the two faced off was in September 2019 at Clash of Champions, and that remains the only singles match they have had - making this their first bout in almost four years.

#4. Becky Lynch to finally address Trish Stratus on RAW

What will Big Time Becks have to say?

Last week on RAW, Trish Stratus' prank turned awry as Becky Lynch showed up after just shy of a month. She took out the Hall of Famer and made a statement, but this week on the red brand, we will see her fully address the situation.

Expect a Night of Champions match to be made as the start of a series of bouts between the two women, likely heading toward SummerSlam 2023.

What will Big Time Becks have to say this week?

#3. What will Seth Rollins have to say about the World Heavyweight Title finals?

Seth Rollins will face AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

While The Visionary overcame numerous stars on RAW, The Phenomenal One had an arguably more difficult challenge as he defeated Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley all in one night.

What will Seth Rollins have to say ahead of one of the biggest matches of his career? Will AJ Styles and The O.C. make an unexpected appearance?

#2. Cody Rhodes to address the Brock Lesnar situation on RAW

What will The American Nightmare have to say?

Cody Rhodes was taken out last week by Brock Lesnar, costing him the match and effectively confirming that he won't be the first World Heavyweight Champion. An infuriated and injured Lesnar showed his scars and challenged The American Nightmare to a rematch.

Cody responded later on RAW and accepted the challenge, and it is now official. So what will The American Nightmare have to say to The Beast Incarnate this week?

#1. Gunther's Intercontinental title opponent to be determined in a Battle Royal

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is arriving on the red brand this week. He was a huge draft pick, and his fellow Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci made their presence known to the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

They lost to them, but this week, their focus will be elsewhere. A Battle Royal will determine Gunther's #1 contender for the Intercontinental title, and it will be interesting to see the dominant champion present.

