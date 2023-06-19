Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're itching closer to Money in the Bank 2023, and this will be the penultimate episode of what should be a massive show in London.

We don't have too much to say about the two biggest stars - Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Both men have their matches at MITB official, with The Visionary defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, while Cody Rhodes faces Dominik Mysterio in what seems to be a bit of filler until he gets to Brock Lesnar and the trilogy match.

But expect some sort of segment with both men as they build up hype for that match. We're going to focus exclusively on what WWE has announced so far for the episode, so here is what you have to look forward to tonight!

#5. Rhea Ripley faces Natalya in a rematch from Night of Champions 2023

Can Natalya have a respectable performance this time around?

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took care of veteran star Natalya with ease at Night of Champions 2023 when she defeated her in just 69 seconds to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

Now the holder of the new WWE Women's World Championship, she will once again face Natalya in a rematch, with many hoping that the veteran at least has a respectable performance this time around.

#4. Matt Riddle faces Ludwig Kaiser after an assault from Imperium

Last week on RAW, Matt Riddle lost the Money in the Bank qualifier to Damian Priest, who then had a brief confrontation with Intercontinental Champion Gunther before telling him to go and pick the bones of an already-defeated Riddle.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser did exactly that, destroying the King of Bros to seemingly kickstart an Intercontinental Title Feud. We expect the 37-year-old babyface Riddle to beat Kaiser and get a title shot against Gunther at MITB in London.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura faces Bronson Reed on RAW

Ricochet tried to get the best of Bronson Reed last week, but Shinsuke Nakamura's presence prevented that from happening.

While Ricochet wanted a rematch against Reed this week, Adam Pearce informed him that he already booked Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed on RAW.

It's going to be a huge battle, and it will be interesting to see how Ricochet potentially messes this one up as a little act of revenge.

#2. Trish Stratus faces Raquel Rodriguez to determine the final MITB spot from RAW

Who will take the final spot from the red brand?

Although this normally would have been for the final MITB spot, this Friday on SmackDown, Bayley will put her spot on the line against Shotzi, thanks to IYO SKY for accepting the match.

At least on the RAW side of things, this match will determine the final Women's MITB spot, and it will go to either Raquel Rodriguez or WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Who will stand tall and make their way to London? Could Becky Lynch help Raquel pick up the win?

#1. Logan Paul is back!

Who will the social media star feud with next?

Social media megastar Logan Paul returns to RAW in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio - or at least it's near where he was born, anyway. Regardless, he's going to get a great reaction, and when Logan Paul is around, things are never boring.

After an unsuccessful outing at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, what does The Maverick have in mind? And will anyone confront him to start a feud? Watch out tonight to find out!

