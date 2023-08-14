Welcome to the second RAW after SummerSlam 2023 Preview. WWE has already begun with the build-up to Payback 2023 - with the Premium Live Event only being a few weeks away, as it will take place on September 2nd.

This gives very little time for build-up, but WWE has wasted none of it so far with an eventual post-SummerSlam episode of RAW. Although we don't know what's next for Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn, there is still a lot going on and a lot you have to look forward to this week!

#6. What's brewing with JD McDonagh and The Judgment Day on RAW?

There has been undeniable tension within The Judgment Day - particularly between Damian Priest and Finn Balor. While it began a bit before Money in The Bank, it has amplified since then, with Priest essentially costing Balor the World Heavyweight Title both at MITB and SummerSlam 2023.

Finn Balor was interacting with his protege JD McDonagh - the 33-year-old star who is yet to get his big break. He was teased as a potential Judgment Day member and even suggested that The Archer of Infamy should get rid of the MITB briefcase in order to restore things between him and Balor.

Will we see WWE continuing to tease McDonagh as the next Judgment Day member on RAW?

#5. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch fight it out one last time on RAW

One last time for the two legends

Tonight on RAW, we will see the end of a four-month-long feud. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, to a large extent, have been a thorn in the side of Becky Lynch, with Stratus getting a win over her thanks to Stark at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

Becky Lynch technically got her win back recently when she got DQ'd, so the series is 1-1 - again, on a technicality. This week in Winnipeg, the Hall of Famer will be wrestling in her home country (not home town) in what might be her final match of 2023.

Will Becky Lynch finally get the win to end the rivalry for good?

#4. What will Shinsuke Nakamura have to say about his attack on Seth Rollins?

Shinsuke Nakamura will address his shocking attack on Seth Rollins

Last week on RAW, Sami Zayn was supposed to team up with Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Judgment Day. After getting attacked and having an elbow injury (which looked bad), he was replaced by Shinsuke Nakamura.

The babyface trio triumphed in the end and celebrated despite the differences between The Visionary and The American Nightmare. However, Shinsuke Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Seth Rollins, leaving Cody dumbfounded.

What will The King of Strong Style have to say this week about his shocking turn?

#3. Will Chad Gable be able to overcome the odds?

An incredible moment for Chad Gable last week

Chad Gable overcame the numbers game last week on RAW as he defeated Ricochet, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa in an epic Fatal-4-Way match to become the number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

Gable has put on an effort against Gunther before and come close, but nobody has been able to topple The Ring General from his throne. Ludwig Kaiser even tried playing some mind games as he attempted to woo Maxxine Dupri to join him instead of The Alpha Academy - getting a slap and then a face-to-face with Otis.

He may have defeated Otis, but Chad Gable will be looking for retribution as well as The Intercontinental Championship.

#2. The New Day is back to shake up the Tag Team division

New Day returned and defeated The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders came out last week and were confronted by the returning Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods - who made a big statement by defeating their old opponents to cement their place on the RAW roster.

With their comeback now done, what will be their next step in working towards becoming Undisputed Tag Team Champions?

#1. Will Raquel Rodriguez get her shot against Rhea Ripley at last?

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have been feuding for a little while now, and Adam Pearce has even promised Rodriguez that once she is medically cleared, she will get a Women's World Title shot against The Eradicator.

Last week on RAW, right before the main event, Rhea Ripley was attacked by Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and then Raquel Rodriguez. The two have more history than you may realize, with Raquel sending Ripley out of NXT in their Last Woman Standing Match.

Rhea Ripley is in a much better position now on RAW, but she was furious last week and needed to be calmed down by Dominik Mysterio. Will the match between Ripley and Rodriguez finally become official?

