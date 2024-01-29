It's the WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2024, which means The Road to WrestleMania is officially underway. It was a fantastic event to kickstart WrestleMania season, and even before the Rumble, WWE had announced a stacked show with some huge matches.

The Monday Night Show will mainly be dealing with the fallout of Royal Rumble, and of course, the build-up to Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth. WWE will be making its way to Australia in a little less than a month, so without wasting any time, let's jump right into it:

#5. Gunther defends the Intercontinental title against Grand Slam Champion Kofi Kingston

Gunther fell short in the Rumble match yet again. Unlike last year, where he was a runner-up, this time, he was the second-last man to get eliminated while putting on a phenomenal performance nonetheless.

Last week on WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston, who has had several issues in a never-ending feud with Imperium, declared his intention to win the Intercontinental Championship again.

As fans may know, Kingston is a bonafide Grand Slam Champion and will be looking to end the historic reign of Gunther tonight.

#4. The stars who fell short in Royal Rumble look forward to the Elimination Chamber

The winners of the Royal Rumble matches were Bayley from WWE SmackDown and Cody Rhodes from WWE RAW. There can only be one winner in each match, which means that everyone else who was considered a favorite will have to claw their way back to secure a road to WrestleMania for themselves.

All eyes will be on superstars who fell short like CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre, etc.

But it's CM Punk who fans will be looking to as he was a second away from winning his first-ever Royal Rumble match. Still, given that we know the direction for Cody Rhodes, we could see the Punk-Seth Rollins story begin to play out.

Punk used the line "I didn't wait ten years to lose to Dusty's kid" before losing to Dusty Rhodes' kid - hinting at a possible heel turn.

Could we see the 9-time world champion further tease a heel turn on WWE RAW tonight as Rollins has long warned us about him showing his true colors?

#3. Jey Uso takes on "Big" Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

This is going to be an interesting clash

Jey Uso had a fantastic performance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match as he entered at #1. He has undoubtedly lost a bit of steam over the last couple of months, and he will be looking to regain his momentum.

Bronson Reed's run on the red brand hasn't been perfect but he has never backed down from a challenge and has constantly expressed his desire to take a step up the ladder. With both men eyeing singles championship gold in the future, who will win this clash of two different styles?

#2. Judgment Day vs. DiY for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Could we see a shocking title change?

The Judgment Day has been feuding with DiY very recently and it's set to culminate tonight in a clash for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

It hasn't been a good few weeks for Damian Priest or Finn Balor, with the former constantly failing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase while also being labeled by fans as one of the least intelligent Money in the Bank winners ever.

DiY have been organically working their way up, and this is going to be a huge career boost if they can dethrone The Judgment Day on the RAW after Royal Rumble.

#1. The road to WrestleMania is clear for Cody Rhodes

Cody at the post-Rumble Press Conference (Pic courtesy WWE.com)

For one man, Cody Rhodes, The Road to WrestleMania is clear as day. Even before he won the Royal Rumble match, everybody knew who he would pick if he did win it.

Now that he has become the first back-to-back Royal Rumble winner in 26 years, the WrestleMania 40 main event has been set in stone - with only an official announcement from WWE pending.

The WWE Universe know that Cody Rhodes is going after Roman Reigns, but the question is what will he be doing on WWE RAW for the next two months until then?

