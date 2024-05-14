RAW star Chad Gable made grave error going into WWE King and Queen of the Ring 

Chad Gable's desire to finally win singles gold and become Intercontinental Champion at WWE King of the Ring is getting to the RAW star. His recent villainous turn has led to a bully-like approach to handling his Alpha Academy stable.

This could come at a price for the 38-year-old at the PLE in Saudi Arabia on May 25. He has caused too many issues with his faction and it will come back to haunt him in the worst way possible at the Super Dome in Jeddah.

The Alpha Academy has bitten their tongues despite Chad Gable's maniacal behavior as of late. Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri's impatience are likely wearing thin and their leader could pay the price.

Gable and Bronson Reed challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title in a Triple Threat match in Saudi Arabia. The former may suffer the wrath of his group on that night.

Alpha Academy will turn on Chad Gable maybe as soon as King & Queen of the Ring after his WWE RAW antics

There were signs of Chad Gable's Alpha Academy stablemates' frustrations with his treatment reaching boiling point. Maxxine Dupri was upset backstage and comforted by Ivy Nile before Gable interrupted and told 'Taylor Not-So-Swift' to go train.

He also threw a temper tantrum after Akira Tozawa lost to Bronson Reed in a squash match. He shouted at the floored Japanese star who he's warned to stop dancing ever since turning heel.

Otis was the last of Alpha Academy to come in for Gable's wrath and he got the worst of it. The star lost to Sami Zayn with his stablemate ringside and he tried to take advantage by ambushing the Intercontinental Champion post-match.

Gable's plan failed and Otis tried taking him to the back before receiving a slap in front of the WWE RAW audience. The fans majorly supported the former Heavy Machinery star as they chanted his name during the bust-up.

Expand Tweet

This should lead to the trio turning on their leader who's gone mad with power. His hopes of finally winning a singles title may come undone by his own doing.

WWE RAW star Chad Gable has gone about rebuilding Alpha Academy the wrong way

Chad Gable looks to be taking Alpha Academy in a new direction but he's risked upsetting the group. This could end in disaster which wouldn't have been the case had he thought outside the box.

The Creed Brothers are reportedly in line for a heel turn and will end up aligning with Gable. They participated in tonight's WWE RAW and were babyfaces and there's no sign they're headed for that turn just yet.

Gable should have immediately parted ways with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri when he turned weeks ago. The trio are too friendly to be villainous and he should have started a new Alpha Academy with the Creed Brothers instead.

The Diamond Mine tag team wouldn't come to his rescue if needed as things stand. He's not making friends on WWE RAW at the moment, and going it alone at King & Queen of the Ring will limit his chances.

Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa could have helped him win the title

Chad Gable's chances of winning the Intercontinental Title would be extremely high if he was less aggressive towards his Alpha Academy co-members. His stable consists of two stars similar in style and size to his opponents at the PLE in Saudi.

Otis could have dealt with Bronson Reed given they are two big powerhouses. Both of them weigh 330lb, perfect matches for one another and Gable could have used this to keep the Australian heavyweight quiet.

Akira Tozawa may be struggling for wins on WWE RAW but he's an extremely talented in-ring talent. His fast pace style holds similarities to Sami Zayn's and he could have been an issue for The Underdog from the Underground if given a serious side.

