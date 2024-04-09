RAW star must break 247-day streak to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship 

Damian Priest has a target on his back on RAW after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. He finally cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre to claim the gold on night two of 'Mania.

The Judgment Day joined Priest in celebrating his title win on the ramp at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The stable huddled around the new World Champion, who lost his WWE Tag Team Championship the previous night alongside a superstar who could be jealous.

Finn Balor was part of the title celebrations after Damian Priest stunned the world at The Show of Shows. The former WWE Universal Champion has made several attempts to win the World Heavyweight Championship in recent months but has failed.

The last time the RAW Superstar challenged for the world title was at WWE SummerSlam last August but he suffered defeat to Seth Rollins. Balor has gone 247 days without challenging for the world title and could grow frustrated seeing his tag partner excel where he failed.

Finn Balor could use his Judgment Day connection with Damian Priest to challenge for RAW's world title

Finn Balor doesn't necessarily have to turn on Damian Priest to get an opportunity for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two-time Intercontinental Champion could try to persuade his tag team partner to give him a shot at RAW's top title.

However, there have been issues in The Judgment Day over the last several months, especially regarding its leadership. Balor's lust for gold could cause friction within the Slammy-award winning stable, and cracks may begin to show.

Balor is crying out for another babyface role, as he was viewed as one of WWE's future top stars during his first NXT spell. He won the NXT Championship and was a major fan favorite upon debuting on the main roster before unfortunately having to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a shoulder injury.

Finn Balor has voiced his issues with Priest in the past

Finn Balor took to social media after his loss to Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023. He uploaded a cryptic image of Damian Priest looking dejected.

This wasn't a prediction for Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins. It was amid problems growing between the two Judgment Day members as clumsy interferences led to Balor missing out on the gold.

The Demon may feel that he never got a clear shot at the world title because of his partner's poor attempts to help him win. WWE chief content officer Triple H loves long-term storytelling, and the pair's story can still be accessed.

WWE might turn Priest babyface for its next Puerto Rico visit

Damian Priest was the big heel heading into WWE's last event held in his home country of Puerto Rico. The new World Heavyweight Champion lost to fellow Puerto Rican Bad Bunny in a memorable match.

JL Promotions reports that WWE will be returning to the Island of Enchantment at some stage this year. It will be a TV taping of Monday Night RAW, although no date or time frame was given.

However, this paves the way for a Damian Priest babyface turn and a potential feud with Finn Balor once that RAW show swings around. It could be intriguing to see the duo square off – not only for the world title but also for The Judgment Day's leadership.

