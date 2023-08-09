RAW star's brother to feud with him in WWE soon? The foundation of their feud might have already been set! 

Monday Night RAW is an exciting place to be at. From The Judgment Day being involved in interesting segments to Seth Rollins having a dominant reign as champion, the red brand in recent times has lived up to its name. However, there is a possibility RAW can further boost its ratings by making two brothers feud.

The brothers in question are Logan Paul and Jake Paul. While the duo are thick and share a great bond, recent developments might have set the foundation of a potential feud between the two. During Jake's appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the two exchanged a few words.

At first, the Paul brothers were involved in an argument about who was the better boxer. Logan mentioned he was the better of the two, as he went the distance against Floyd Mayweather. Jake did not agree with his brother. Later, the two argued about Jake's manager banning Logan from promoting PRIME.

While Logan confronted Jake about it, the latter answered by saying that his manager did the same due to sponsorship issues. Even though these arguments might seem silly or for the podcast, WWE could use the same to create a great rivalry between the two brothers.

RAW superstar Logan Paul once mentioned Jake Paul joining WWE was inevitable

Since making his WWE debut in 2021, Logan Paul experienced quite a success in the promotion. While Logan continues his quest on RAW, his brother Jake is experiencing success in boxing. However, it won't be a surprise if Jake chooses to move to WWE soon.

At least that is what Logan Paul said during an interview last year. During his appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Logan had mentioned Jake joining WWE was inevitable. The 28-year-old said:

"Truthfully, I think it is inevitable," said Logan Paul. "I mean, I'm biased but I think what we are doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me personally. It is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as the consumer. If I were watching two brothers takeover, and I use that word intentionally, takeover two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiousity would be peaked." [17:25 - 18:02]

While Jake Paul is yet to join WWE and compete inside the ring, he made his appearance at Crown Jewel during his brother's fight against Roman Reigns. During his appearance, Jake attacked The Usos which drew a response from the crowd. If Jake decides to join his brother on RAW, it will be interesting to see how the promotion books him.

