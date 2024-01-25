Raw Superstars to set up massive Brock Lesnar clash post Royal Rumble? Analyzing the possibility

Since SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE. At the Summer PLE, The Beast Incarnate competed in a rubber match against Cody Rhodes. However, unlike his usual self, Lesnar went on to lose the match. After this loss, the former WWE Champion showed respect to Rhodes and has been absent since.

However, in the coming weeks on RAW, there is a chance that two superstars might bring about the return of Brock Lesnar. The superstars in question are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. On the red brand, Kingston and Woods are currently indulging in a rivalry with Imperium. Due to the absence of Big E, this feud is currently a two-on-one situation.

Hence, Brock Lesnar could make his return on RAW and help Kingston and Woods fight against Imperium. If Lesnar does something like this, it could also lead to a potential match between him and Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Fans have been waiting to see Gunther and Lesnar compete since they had a brief clash at Royal Rumble last year.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, if WWE books something like this, it would be great to witness. Also, if the promotion wants to push Gunther for a World Championship run after WrestleMania 40, dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Brock Lesnar is the best thing he could do.

WWE Legend says a potential match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther would be exciting

Since becoming Intercontinental Champion, no one has been able to dethrone Gunther. His dominance in the ring has led to him becoming the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time. However, many believe if someone has the capability to dethrone the Austrian, then it has to be Brock Lesnar.

This is one reason why so many members of the WWE Universe are excited to witness a match between Lesnar and Gunther. One such man who is excited by the same is wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff. During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the former WCW boss said:

"I mean, aesthetically, the poster! Just the poster gets me excited. That's great, that's a great option. That would be awesome. Great for Gunther too."

Like Bischoff, several fans online have also voiced that they desire to see Gunther defend his title against Lesnar. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Triple H and WWE grant this request from the WWE Universe.

