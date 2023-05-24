Real or fake: Was current SmackDown star a history teacher prior to WWE signing?

Grayson Waller was one of the emerging NXT stars to be called up to WWE's main roster in the recently concluded Draft. The 33-year-old star was picked by the blue brand on the second night of the draft.

However, not many know that the current SmackDown superstar was a history teacher before becoming a pro wrestler. Yes, you read that right. Grayson Waller was a high-school history teacher in his home country of Australia while wrestling on the side in the Independent circuit under the ring name Matty Wahlberg.

However, things changed big time in his life after he was noticed by WWE scouts at one of the shows in 2019. Following that, the 33-year-old signed with the Stamford-based company in March 2021 before making his WWE debut on the June 11th episode of '205 Live' the same year.

After having an impressive stint on the NXT brand, Waller was called up to the main roster in the 2023 draft. The 33-year-old recently shared his thoughts on his promotion to the main roster.

"I feel Smackdown got the number one pick with the last pick. This is going to go down five years from now - when you think about draft moments, there are so many cool draft moments. I think Grayson Waller getting picked last will be a moment because I’ll be at this stage, and everyone looks back and go wow, how did he get picked so late?”

Could Grayson Waller cost AJ Styles a win in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Night of Champions?

Grayson Waller has already made an impressive start on SmackDown. The former NXT star hosted AJ Styles on the premiere of his talk show, " The Grayson Waller Effect," last Friday night. The segment saw the company tease a potential feud between the 33-year-old star and Styles.

The creative team could lay down the breadcrumbs for the same this Saturday. WWE could have the former NXT star make a surprise appearance during The Phenomenal One's match against Rollins at Night of Champions.

Waller could show up and cost Styles a win in the World Heavyweight Championship match to kick-start a volatile feud. Given Seth Rollins is likely to become the new champion at the event, this potential angle would act as an apt explanation for Styles' loss.

Do you want WWE to pit Grayson Waller in a feud against AJ Styles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

