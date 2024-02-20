Real-life Anoa’i family member to ultimately side with Cody Rhodes? Analyzing the likelihood

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes will finally have the opportunity to finish his story against Roman Reigns. While Rhodes will have plenty of backing from the WWE Universe, the task won't be easy as Reigns has the likes of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and The Rock to protect him.

On the other hand, The American Nightmare is all alone until now. However, there is a chance that Rhodes might receive unexpected help from a WWE veteran. The veteran in question did not only have a great run with the Stamford-based promotion but is also a real-life Bloodline member.

The real-life Bloodline member is Rikishi. Recently, the Hall of Famer shared a tweet on social media platform X, in which he seemed to express his disappointment about being in the background in a Bloodline poster. The 58-year-old then teased being on Cody Rhodes' side.

He wrote:

"Why am I in the back of this #Bloodline poster ???? @paulheyman call Cody @CodyRhodes!!"

Expand Tweet

Like Rikishi, another real-life Bloodline member who could aid Cody Rhodes is The Rock. After his recent promo on SmackDown, it seems The People's Champion is not here to help Roman Reigns, but instead have a go at him.

Rikishi made a bold statement about Cody Rhodes

Another reason why Rikishi could turn his back on Roman Reigns and help Cody Rhodes can be attributed to one of his recent statements. While the majority of the WWE Universe is siding with The American Nightmare, Reigns would expect his family members to back him at WrestleMania 40.

However, when it comes to Rikishi, he recently said he would love to see The American Nightmare finish his story. During an episode of his podcast, the 58-year-old mentioned that while he would love to see Cody Rhodes win at WrestleMania 40. He also said Reigns winning would be better for business.

"For me, I'd love to see Cody finally finish the story. But when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to... just thinking about the one person, or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats," said Rikishi.

Expand Tweet

If Roman Reigns can win at WrestleMania 40, he will undoubtedly cement his legacy as the greatest modern-day wrestler. However, if Rhodes is able to beat him, The American Nightmare will win his first-ever World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.